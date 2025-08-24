Greater Noida Dowry Case: Greater Noida woman who was brutally assaulted by her husband and in-laws and set on fire for dowry had come from a family that gave everything they could for her marriage. In 2016, Nikki’s family gifted her husband, Vipin Bhati, a Scorpio SUV, a Royal Enfield bike, cash and gold. However, all of this could not satisfy their Bhatis' greed. They asked for more, and when Nikki could not arrange an additional Rs 36 lakh, they allegedly assaulted her and set her on fire in front of her six-year-old son.

The incident took place on Thursday night in Greater Noida’s Sirsa village. Horriying visuals of the incident surfaced on the internet showing Nikki walking down the stairs while on fire. A case was registered against her husband and in-laws. Her husband was arrested by the police. He reportedly tried to flee the custody when police shot at his legs. He was brought to the hospital for treatment.

Greater Noida Dowry Case: Nikki’s Sister Reveals Chilling Details - Nikki Bhati and her sister, Kanchan, were married in the same family. Nikki and Kanchan married Vipin and Rohit, respectively, on December 10, 2016. - “Our father gifted a top-model Scorpio SUV, a Bullet (Royal Enfield) bike, cash, gold, everything. Besides this, gifts would be sent from our home on Karwa Chauth. Our parents did all they could, but the in-laws were not happy. They kept criticising. They would say the clothes gifted by my parents cost Rs 2,” Kanchan told NDTV.

ALSO READ: Greater Noida Woman Set On Fire For Rs 36 Lakh Dowry, Video Shows Her Walking Downstairs In Flames - She also revealed that their husbands would often stay out till late, spend time with other women, and when they confronted, they would hit their wives. - “If we asked them where they were, they would create a scene. They would spend time with other women, and when we confronted them, they would hit us. Our nights were spent crying. Nothing is left now, my sister is gone. She was about two-three years younger than me, but people thought we were twins,” she added.

- Nikki’s sister said that the sister ran a makeup studio, but the in-laws did not like it and they would take all their earnings. Woman Set On Fire For Dowry, Video Shows Horrifying Moments Nikki was brutally assaulted by her husband and mother-in-law, Daya, on Thursday night and was set on fire in front of her son. The video of the incident went viral on the internet, showing Nikki being pulled by her hair and then set ablaze. When her sister intervened, she was thrashed too.