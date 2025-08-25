- By Nidhi Giri
- Mon, 25 Aug 2025 07:53 AM (IST)
- Source:JND
Bulandshahr Accident: Eight people were killed while over 50 were injured after a truck rammed into a tractor-trolley carrying pilgrims in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district in the early hours of Monday, police said.
The accident happened near Ghatal village on National Highway-34 in Arnia police station area, jagran.com reported. There were more than 60 people including children travelling in the tractor. The pilgrims were on their way to visit Jaharveer Baba in Gogamedi in Rajasthan from Kasganj, UP.
#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh | Visuals from the spot where 8 people died and 43 got injured after a container hit a tractor full of devotees of Gogaji, going to Gogamedi, Rajasthan, from Kasganj, near Ghatal village on National Highway 34 under Bulandshahr police station. pic.twitter.com/yjpqNnOhhJ— ANI (@ANI) August 25, 2025
The deceased have been identified as Chandni (12), Rambeti (62), Eepu Babu, Dhaniram, Mishri, Shivansh (6).
The accident took place around 2.10 am on the Bulandshahr-Aligarh border near the Arnia bypass, when the canter truck hit the tractor-trolley from behind, causing it to overturn, Senior Superintendent of Police (Rural) Dinesh Kumar Singh said.
थाना अरनिया क्षेत्रान्तर्गत अरनिया बाईपास (बुलन्दशहर-अलीगढ़ बोर्डर) पर ट्रैक्टर-ट्राली व कैंटर ट्रक की हुई टक्कर में करीब 43 लोग घायल व 08 लोगों की मृत्यु हो जाने की घटना के सम्बन्ध में वरिष्ठ पुलिस अधीक्षक बुलन्दशहर की बाइट।#UPPolice pic.twitter.com/VLb7VsRxZV— Bulandshahr Police (@bulandshahrpol) August 25, 2025
"The tractor-trolley was carrying 61 people who were travelling from the Rafatpur village in the Kasganj district to Jaharpeer in Rajasthan for a pilgrimage," Dinesh Kumar Singh said.
Senior SP Dinesh Kumar Singh stated that the victims were immediately sent to hospitals, including a private facility.
"Eight people died while 43 of them are undergoing treatment. Three of the injured are on ventilator support," Singh added.
(With Agency Inputs)