Bulandshahr Accident: Eight people were killed while over 50 were injured after a truck rammed into a tractor-trolley carrying pilgrims in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district in the early hours of Monday, police said.

The accident happened near Ghatal village on National Highway-34 in Arnia police station area, jagran.com reported. There were more than 60 people including children travelling in the tractor. The pilgrims were on their way to visit Jaharveer Baba in Gogamedi in Rajasthan from Kasganj, UP.