Kolkata Law College Rape Case: The chargesheet filed by the Kolkata Police in the law college rape case revealed chilling details of the incident. The chargesheet stated that many obscene videos of the victim were found in the accused's phone, which were made by the accused from the hole of the exhaust fan installed in the wall, as per a report by NDTV.

The chargesheet states that the videos have voices that match the voice samples of the accused, thereby confirming their hand in the gruesome act. Moreover, the mobile location of the accused was also found at the crime scene during the investigation.

A CCTV footage of the incident has also been recovered by the police, in which the accused were spotted dragging the victim and holding her hostage. The 650-page chargesheet was filed by the Kolkata Police in the court, naming four accused. Prime accused Manojit Mishra, co-accused Zaib Ahmed and Pramit Mukherjee, and security guard Pinaki Banerjee.

The chargesheet accuses Pinkai Banerjee of aiding the accused by locking the door of the guard room, instead of informing the police about the incident or calling for help for the victim.

The chargesheet also mentions the criminal history of the accused, according to which, Mishra was arrested eight times before this incident. However, he was bailed out each time with the help of his friends.

On June 25, the first-year law student of the South Calcutta Law College was gangraped inside the campus by Mishra and two other accused. The next day, Mishra and the two co-accused were arrested by the police.

On June 27, Banerjee was arrested on charges of abetting the crime by not coming to the help of the victim and allowing the perpetrators to use his room on the campus for the crime. All of the accused have remained in custody since then.