Maharashtra Navanirman Sena (MNS) leader Amit Thackeray said that auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers who are insisting to speak only in Hindi would be beaten. Thackeray’s reaction came after the Maharashtra government gave the cab and auto-rickshaw drivers a one-year to learn the Marathi language. Calling Hindi, the "language of Uttar Pradesh", Thackeray asked the CM whether he has any affection towards the Marathi language and Maharashtra.

What did Amit Thackeray say? Amit Thackeray, criticised the Maharashtra CM’s decision, called Hindi, “the language of Uttar Pradesh. The son of Raj Thackeray said the decision was connected to the upcoming UP Assembly elections. “If it comes to our notice that someone (an auto-rickshaw driver) is speaking in Hindi or behaving rudely, then we will beat them. Don’t tell people that they have to speak UP’s language or that they have to speak Hindi. We will speak in Marathi… We have understood how much affection you (Devendra Fadnavis) have for the Marathi language and for our state. You go to Gujarat, you go to Punjab, you go to the South.

Nagpur | MNS leader Amit Thackeray says, "If it comes to our notice that someone (an auto-rickshaw driver) is speaking in Hindi or behaving rudely, then we will beat them. Don’t tell people that they have to speak UP’s language or that they have to speak Hindi. We will speak in… pic.twitter.com/WbyyJKjnAT — ANI (@ANI) August 27, 2026 Everywhere there is an attachment to one’s own language. Now, because the UP elections are coming, you are giving a one-year extension. What kind of desperation has come upon you that we should set aside our own language, that we should set aside our own state?” ANI quoted Thackeray as saying. ALSO READ: 'No Action Will Be Taken': Maharashtra CM Fadnavis Gives Auto, Taxi Drivers 1 Year To Learn Marathi

What Did Fadnavis Say? Maharashtra CM Fadnavis said that representatives of auto-rickshaw and taxi driver organisations, led by Haji Arfat Shaikh, had met him and supported the requirement for drivers to learn basic Marathi. However, they requested more time, citing difficulties faced by drivers from different age groups and educational backgrounds.

“They requested that they be given one year’s time. The state government has accepted their demand and is giving them one year. No action will be taken during this period," Fadnavis said. ALSO READ: ‘Violates Right To ..’: Mumbai Cab Drivers Move Bombay HC Challenging Marathi Mandate In Maharashtra The chief minister added that Marathi classes would be organised during this period and study material would be provided to help drivers learn the language. “They have themselves come forward and are willing to learn. Therefore, it was necessary to give them time," he said.