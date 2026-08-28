Punjab Elections 2027: Amid the celebrations of Raksha Bandhan across the country, the Rakkhar Punnian (Rakhi Purnima) Mela (fair) in Amritsar, Punjab, is also in full swing. This is no ordinary fair like a regular mela; it has historical and religious significance as well as political importance in the election-bound state.

On the first day of this three-day fair, which fell on Friday, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, his cabinet, Akali Dal leaders, and Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, along with several bigwigs of the BJP, participated. ALSO READ: BJP-SAD Tie-Up In Limbo? Saffron Brigade Announces To Contest All 117 Seats In Punjab What Is Rakkhar Punnia Fair? Baba Bakala Sahib is a historical site in the Amritsar district of Punjab. The Rakkhar Punnian fair is held here every year on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. Rakkhar Punnian, the full moon of the month of Sawan, is celebrated on this day. Lakhs of devotees from across the country visit the Gurdwara Sahib to participate in the fair and seek blessings.

What Is The History Behind The Fair? The site of Baba Bakala Sahib holds both historical and religious significance due to its link to the 9th Sikh Guru, Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji. Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji meditated here for a long time, staying inside a hut for 26 years, 9 months, and 13 days.

ALSO READ: Punjab Congress Crisis: Channi Skips CWC Meet Citing Exam Prep; Repeated Absence Raises Eyebrows Political Significance Of The Fair This fair and its location hold significant importance in Punjab politics. Politicians from both within and outside the state attend the fair and communicate directly with the public through conferences. It offers them a platform to communicate with people. On the day of the fair, separate platforms of political parties are set up at Baba Bakala Sahib and Raiya, from where the leaders hold conferences. Through the fair, it becomes easier for politicians to reach out to people living in Baba Bakala Sahib and Majha belt of Punjab.

The fair also provides a platform for the bigwigs to showcase their power. It becomes easier to directly address the farmers and rural people through the Rakkhar fair. The political messages coming from the fair platforms remain in discussion for a long time.

Fair Turns Out To Be Important Event Ahead Of Polls The fair's importance has increased in Punjab as assembly elections are due next year. No top leader can afford to miss the fair. Which Parties Participated? Aam Aadmi Party: This time, the ruling party is holding a state-level convention at the Raiya grain market, a short distance from Baba Bakala Sahib. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and his cabinet ministers were present at the event.

Bharatiya Janata Party: Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, State president Kewal Singh Dhillon and other senior leaders have reached the fair. Congress: Former chief minister and Lok Sabha member Charanjit Singh Channi, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Pratap Singh Bajwa, senior party leaders and Congress workers attended the event. Shiromani Akali Dal: The Shiromani Akali Dal Badal is organising the event at the Guru Teg Bahadur Hockey Stadium, where the event will be led by Cabinet Minister Bikramjit Singh Majithia, along with senior leaders including party president Sukhbir Singh Badal and former Cabinet Minister Daljit Singh Cheema.