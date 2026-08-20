In a horrific incident, a 50-year-old woman lost her life on Sunday following an elevator accident at a residential tower in Andhra Pradesh's Prakasam district. The tragedy occurred when the lift suddenly started moving downward while its doors were still fully open. As a result, a woman, who was about to exit the elevator, got trapped inside and suffered crucial injuries. While she was rushed for medical care, she later succumbed to her injuries.

Tragic Elevator Accident Claims Woman's Life in Andhra Pradesh The deceased has been identified as Vanitha. According to reports, she had entered the lift along with her daughter and grandson. While her daughter and grandson exited the lift, it suddenly began moving down when Vanitha was preparing to step out. Confused by the sudden movement, she tried to escape from the moving lift. However, she was unable to get out and got trapped instead.

ALSO READ: Ghaziabad: Sanitation Worker Dies In Lift Accident At Red K Velvet Banquet Hall In Patel Nagar Video Emerges After noticing the incident, residents and other people immediately rushed to the spot. They managed to rescue her and rushed her to a hospital for emergency treatment. However, Vanitha’s condition deteriorated and she later died while undergoing treatment. A video of the incident has emerged online and shows the moment the tragedy occurred. In the clip, even his little grandson is seen running to help her as she gets trapped.

Woman Dies After Getting Trapped in Lift

Andhra Pradesh A 50-year-old woman, Vineetha, died after getting trapped between the floor and a lift Sai Surya Apartments in Ongole The lift reportedly moved down suddenly before the gates closed. She later died while undergoing treatment pic.twitter.com/nDsR49SOeJ — Gummalla Lakshmana (@GUMMALLALAKSHM3) August 19, 2026 Police have registered a case into the matter and are investigating whether a technical failure occurred. They are also assessing whether the elevator had undergone all required safety inspections and maintenance checks. The incident has once again raised serious questions regarding residential building safety and maintenance. Earlier, a CCTV video had also gone viral that captured a lift malfunctioning when a man was about to get off. The incident occurred at Sardar Heights Society in Valsad, Gujarat. According to reports, the man, who lived on the ninth floor, had entered the lift and selected the ground floor. Footage showed him resting against the doors while waiting for it to descend.

Half a minute later, the doors open. As he begins stepping out, the lift abruptly shoots upward, almost crushing him between the cabin and the floor. Fortunately, he only suffered a minor injury after his head struck the door. ALSO READ: Gujarat Horror: Man Nearly Crushed As Lift Shoots Up While He Was Stepping Out | Watch