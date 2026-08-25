In a startling incident, bodies of five members of a family were found hanging in a guest house in the temple town of Srisailam in Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday. According to the police, the deceased include two males and three females. While the males were found hanging from a ceiling fan, the bodies of the females, including a 15-year-old girl, were found hanging from a noose in the bathroom. The rest house, 'Vadera Sataram', hosts devotees visiting the Mallikarjun Swamy temple.

On Tuesday, the employees sensed a foul smell emanating from the room, after which they alerted the police. The room was locked from the inside, and the police had to break open the door. The deceased were identified as Pallapu Sudhakar (50), Gogula Adilakshmi (36), Malleswari (45), Sridevi (33) and Manikantha (15), Malleswari's son. The police suspect they died by suicide. Atmakur DSP Ramanjaneyulu visited the spot and said that the family was from Batlapalli in Sri Sathya Sai district. ALSO READ: 'Papa, Punish Him': Haryana Teen's Suicide Note Exposes Mother's Affair With Neighbour, Grandmother Critical The family was staying for a month Reports suggest that the family might be facing financial hardship, which pushed them to take the extreme step. Sudhakar, his three sisters, and a nephew had moved to Srisailam last month. They had been living in that room since then.

The DSP said the family arrived by auto-rickshaw on July 28. They had taken room number 11 and were paying a daily rent of Rs 29. When staff asked them to vacate the room, they asked for more time. They said they were not feeling well and wanted to make a wish at the temple.

Initial police investigations revealed that the family was struggling financially. Two of the women were divorced. Sudhakar was unmarried and was taking care of his sisters. ALSO READ: Indian Student Dies By Suicide In Texas Four Months Into Job Search After US Master's Police sent the bodies to the Srisailam Government Hospital for post-mortem examination. A case has been registered and further investigations have begun. Disclaimer: If you or anyone you know needs help, please reach out to one of these helpline numbers: 022-27546669 (Aasra, Mumbai), +91 44 2464 0050 (Sneha, Chennai), 011-23389090, (Sumaitri, Delhi), 040-66202000 (Roshni, Hyderabad), +91 11 41198666 (Sangath Tele-Counselling), 1800-599-0019 (Kiran), +918422984528, +91 8422984529 and +91 8422984530 (Samaritans), +91 8448440632 (Manodarpan), 14416 and 1800-891-4416 (Tele-MANAS)