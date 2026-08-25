A student from Hyderabad, who had moved to the United States in 2024 to pursue higher education, tragically died by suicide in San Antonio, Texas, on August 21. He had recently graduated with a master's degree in computer science from the Anderson University College of Business in South Carolina.

Hyderabad Man Dies By Suicide In Texas The deceased has been identified as Sai Pradeep. He was lovingly known to family and friends as Deepu. According to a GoFundMe campaign started by his cousin, Pradeep moved to Texas in 2024 to pursue his master’s degree. During his time in the US, he learned Spanish and has been described as a “loving and kind-hearted person, full of life and determination” by his cousin.

According to his family and friends, he had been struggling with his job search for around four months and was reportedly under stress. His LinkedIn profile mentions that he had previously worked at Amazon in Hyderabad. ALSO READ: Indore-Nagpur Vande Bharat Likely To Be Extended To Bilaspur; Check Proposed Schedule “Deepu was a loving and kind-hearted person, full of life and determination. From the time he was born, he faced several health challenges, but he never let them define him. Over the years, Deepu’s dedication to his health and fitness inspired those around him. Through discipline, hard work, and countless hours in the gym, he transformed himself and showed the power of determination and consistency. He will always be remembered for his warmth, strength, and positive energy,” his cousin wrote.

Cousin Starts Fundraiser Campaign The fundraising campaign, started by his cousin, Deepthi, aims to bring his body back home. “We have created this fundraiser to help with the expenses of bringing Deepu home to his family, along with the necessary funeral and related arrangements. Any funds remaining after the immediate arrangements will go toward supporting his parents and helping with their future needs, as they rely in part on their children for financial support,” the message stated.

ALSO READ: US Set For Largest Mass Visa Revocation In History; Up To 2,00,000 Foreigners May Face Action: Report You May Also Like To Watch: Disclaimer: If you or anyone you know needs help, please reach out to one of these helpline numbers: 022-27546669 (Aasra, Mumbai), +91 44 2464 0050 (Sneha, Chennai), 011-23389090, (Sumaitri, Delhi), 040-66202000 (Roshni, Hyderabad), +91 11 41198666 (Sangath Tele-Counselling), 1800-599-0019 (Kiran), +918422984528, +91 8422984529 and +91 8422984530 (Samaritans), +91 8448440632 (Manodarpan), 14416 and 1800-891-4416 (Tele-MANAS)