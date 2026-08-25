Indore-Nagpur Vande Bharat Update: The railways are soon likely to extend the Indore-Nagpur Vande Bharat services to Bilaspur to boost the regional connectivity. As per the local representatives, the extension of services will provide convenience to the passengers of Biaspur by significantly cutting the travel time. The passengers will be able to travel from Indore to Bilaspur in a single day if the proposal gets approval from the railway board.

Extension To Benefit Passengers Currently, the passengers travelling to Bilaspur are bound to change a train as the Vande Bharat train operates between Indore and Nagpur. Along with providing relief to the commuters, the direct service to Bilaspur is also expected to boost the financial activities in the region. The locals have been demanding to extend the services for the past several months; however, no concrete decision has been taken yet.

Proposed Schedule As per the proposal sent to the Railway Board, Vande Bharat will depart from Indore at 6:10 am and reach Nagpur by 2 pm. The train will continue its journey and will later travel via Durg to Bilaspur by 7:25 pm. The Vande Bharat train from Bilaspur to Indore will depart at 6:45 am and reach Indore via Nagpur by 8:30 pm.

ALSO READ: Jammu-Srinagar Gets Another Vande Bharat; When Is Service Likely To Begin? Check Fare, Station List In a separate update, the railways have announced the launch of a third Vande Bharat Express train between Jammu and Srinagar. While currently two Vande Bharat Expresses already operate between these cities, the addition of one more such train will provide an extra option to the locals. As per the advisory, the latest Vande Bharat train will operate as train number 26407/26408.

The reports suggest that this train is expected to begin service next month to manage the extra rush during the Navratri festival. The third Vande Bharat train is likely to reduce congestion as devotees from all parts of the country visit Vaishno Devi during the Navratri.