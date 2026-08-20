- Vande Bharat Express to halt at Udhampur station.
- Fulfills long-pending demand for direct rail access.
- Boosts tourism and business in Udhampur region.
Udhampur is set to get a major boost in rail connectivity as the third Vande Bharat Express between Jammu Tawi and Srinagar has been approved to halt at Shaheed Captain Tushar Mahajan Udhampur railway station.
The new service, operating as train number 26407/26408, will run between Jammu Tawi and Srinagar via Udhampur, giving passengers in the district direct access to faster rail travel between the two major destinations.
Long-Pending Demand Of Udhampur Passengers Fulfilled
Vande Bharat Express halting at Udhampur comes as a major relief to residents of the region who have been demanding a direct train connection on this particular route.
ALSO READ: WATCH: Vande Bharat Achieves New Milestone, Runs At Nearly 100 Kmph On World's Highest Chenab Bridge For First Time
Previously to board a Vande Bharat train from Udhampur, passengers had to board it either from Jammu or somewhere else. Residents travelling for business, service, studies, medicine, or for any other specific needs will now be able to board the Vande Bharat Express directly.
Boost For Tourism And Business In The Region
The introduction of the third Vande Bharat service is expected to strengthen Udhampur’s importance in the Jammu-Srinagar rail corridor.
The improved connectivity is also likely to benefit tourism, providing easier travel access to destinations such as Vaishno Devi, Patnitop and Sudhmahadev, while supporting business and local economic activities.
Jitendra Singh Thanks Railway Ministry
Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh announced the decision through a post on X, calling it good news for the people of Udhampur.
“Good news for Udhampur! In response to a popular public demand of the local population and an earnest request made by us, the Railway Ministry has agreed to include Udhampur as a stopover for the third and new VandeBharat Express between Jammu and Srinagar,” the Union Minister said.
Good news for #Udhampur!— Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) August 20, 2026
In response to a popular public demand of the local population and an earnest request made by us, the Railway Ministry has agreed to include Udhampur as a stopover for the third and new #VandeBharat Express between Jammu and Srinagar.
This is yet again… pic.twitter.com/QyDizFbxle
“This is yet again a reiteration of PM Sh @narendramodi 's sensitive concern for the aspirations of the people of this region. Thanks, Railway Minister Sh @AshwiniVaishnaw for this positive and prompt gesture,” he added.
ALSO READ: 'Heartbeat Of Hope, Delivered On Time': In A First, Live Donor Heart Transported By Train In India | WATCH
Dr Singh also shared a letter from the Railway Minister confirming that the third Vande Bharat Express between Jammu Tawi and Srinagar will operate via Shaheed Captain Tushar Mahajan Udhampur station.
Udhampur Gets Direct Access To Jammu-Srinagar Vande Bharat
Train number 26407/26408 will now include Udhampur as a scheduled halt, marking a significant step towards improving rail connectivity in Jammu and Kashmir and providing residents with faster, more convenient travel options.