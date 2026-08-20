Udhampur is set to get a major boost in rail connectivity as the third Vande Bharat Express between Jammu Tawi and Srinagar has been approved to halt at Shaheed Captain Tushar Mahajan Udhampur railway station.

The new service, operating as train number 26407/26408, will run between Jammu Tawi and Srinagar via Udhampur, giving passengers in the district direct access to faster rail travel between the two major destinations.

Long-Pending Demand Of Udhampur Passengers Fulfilled

Vande Bharat Express halting at Udhampur comes as a major relief to residents of the region who have been demanding a direct train connection on this particular route.

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Previously to board a Vande Bharat train from Udhampur, passengers had to board it either from Jammu or somewhere else. Residents travelling for business, service, studies, medicine, or for any other specific needs will now be able to board the Vande Bharat Express directly.