The Vande Bharat Express has achieved a major milestone by running at nearly 100 kmph on the Chenab Bridge, the world’s highest railway bridge over the Chenab River in Jammu and Kashmir. The milestone came after the Railway Ministry approved an increase in the maximum permissible speed on the Katra-Banihal rail section, allowing trains to operate at speeds of up to 100 kmph on the 111-km-long newly constructed Broad Gauge route between Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra and Banihal.

VIDEO: #WATCH | Reasi, J&K | Vande Bharat train runs at near 100 kms per hour speed for the first time on the world's highest Chenab Bridge



On the 111-kilometer-long new Broad Gauge rail section between Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra - Banihal under Jammu Division of Northern Railway,… pic.twitter.com/jE0wiRIBkw — ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2026 Earlier Speed Limits On Route Before the revision, trains were allowed to run at: * 85 kmph on the Katra-Sangaldan section

* 75 kmph on the Sangaldan-Banihal section ALSO READ: 'Heartbeat Of Hope, Delivered On Time': In A First, Live Donor Heart Transported By Train In India | WATCH Northern Railway said the speed enhancement was approved after meeting all required safety conditions and completing necessary assessments. "The increase in speed will not only reduce travel time, but will also strengthen the connectivity of Jammu-Kashmir. Passengers will get faster, safer and more comfortable travel facilities. This will also boost tourism, trade and economic activities in the region. Railways remains continuously committed to the safety and convenience of passengers," ANI quoted Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of Jammu, Uchit Singhal.

Faster Connectivity To Kashmir Valley This increased speed will help in reducing the travel time, increasing the efficiency of operation and also enhancing connectivity on the railway corridor that is of strategic importance in linking the Kashmir valley with the rest of India. With the speed enhancement, the travel between Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra and Banihal will also become faster.

ALSO READ: Jammu-Kashmir: 5 Killed After SUV Plunges Into Chenab River In Kishtwar; LG Manoj Sinha Condoles Deaths Situated in Reasi district, the Chenab bridge is the highest railway bridge in the world, with the deck of the bridge at a height of 359m (1,178 ft) above the riverbed. The bridge stretches around 1.3 km and has been built to withstand extreme weather conditions, earthquakes, and high wind speeds. It forms a crucial part of the railway network aimed at providing all-weather connectivity to the Kashmir Valley.