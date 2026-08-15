Jammu-Kashmir Road Accident: At least five people were killed on Saturday when a SUV skidded off the road and plunged into the Chenab River in the Dachhan area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district. SUV Plunges Into Chenab River According to a report by Jagran.com, a Mahindra Scorpio bearing registration number HR29 AG 0648 was travelling from Dangdaru to Soundar when the accident occurred at around 10:50 AM. The vehicle lost control near Yenwan in Dangdaru, skidding off the road and plunging into the river below.

ALSO READ: Himachal Monsoon Fury: Four Dead, 49 Roads Closed As Heavy Rain Triggers Landslides; Orange Alert Till July 5 Upon receiving news of the incident, a team from the Dachhan police station, along with local residents and other volunteers, reached the site and began relief and rescue operations. Speaking to news agency ANI, Deputy Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Sharma confirmed that five bodies have been recovered from the site so far and sent to Dachhan for post-mortem examinations. He added that relief and rescue operations are currently underway as authorities work to identify the deceased. Meanwhile, officials have launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of the accident.

"At around 10:30 am today, a car with HR number carrying labourers working on a project in Damduru plunged about 200-300 feet down. We have recovered five bodies so far… We have taken the bodies to Dachhan for post-mortem examinations, after which the remaining formalities will be completed. We are currently trying to determine if others were involved in the accident; since the vehicle itself has not yet been located," Sharma said.

#WATCH | Kishtwar, Jammu and Kashmir | DC Pankaj Kumar Sharma says, “At around 10:30 am today, a car with HR number carrying labourers working on a project in Damduru plunged about 200-300 feet down. We have recovered five bodies so far… We have taken the bodies to Dachhan for… pic.twitter.com/XupIE0OJs6 — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2026 LG Manoj Sinha Expresses Grief Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha expressed grief over the loss of lives in the tragic road accident in Kishtwar's Dachhan area. In a post on X, Sinha said, "Pained by the loss of five lives in a tragic road accident in Dachhan, Kishtwar. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. Have directed the District Administration and senior officials to ensure immediate assistance is provided to those affected."

Pained by the loss of five lives in a tragic road accident in Dachhan, Kishtwar. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. Have directed the District Administration and senior officials to ensure immediate assistance is provided to those affected. — Manoj Sinha (@manojsinha_) August 15, 2026 ALSO READ: Arunachal Floods: Five Army Personnel Missing; Four Dead In Landslide Amid Heavy Rain | Rescue Op Underway Union Minister and Udhampur MP Jitendra Singh also expressed grief over the tragedy.

"Spoke to DC #Kishtwar, Sh. Pankaj Kumar Sharma, after receiving the report of a road accident in the Dachhan area, involving a Scorpio vehicle which rolled down into a deep gorge at Yaivan. Unfortunately, all the 5 passengers travelling in the vehicle lost their lives on the spot. A rescue team has arrived at the site. My sincere condolences to the bereaved families," he said.

Spoke to DC #Kishtwar, Sh. Pankaj Kumar Sharma, after receiving the report of a road accident in the Dachhan area, involving a Scorpio vehicle which rolled down into a deep gorge at Yaivan.



Unfortunately, all the 5 passengers travelling in the vehicle lost their lives on the… — Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) August 15, 2026