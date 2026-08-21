Jagran Correspondent, Jammu: In a major update for the passengers, the railways have announced the launch of a third Vande Bharat Express train between Jammu and Srinagar. While currently two Vande Bharat Expresses already operate between these cities, the addition of one more such train will provide an extra option to the locals. As per the advisory, the latest Vande Bharat train will operate as train number 26407/26408.

As per the reports, the locals had been demanding this train for a long time, as the services will ease traffic congestion on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway. Apart from this, the addition of extra trains is also expected to boost tourism in these regions.

When Is Service Likely To Begin? The reports suggest that this train is expected to begin service next month to manage the extra rush during the Navratri festival. The third Vande Bharat train is likely to reduce congestion as devotees from all parts of the country visit Vaishno Devi during the Navratri.

The officials stated that the train will also halt at the Martyr Captain Tushar Mahajan Udhampur station, providing relief to the passengers of the nearby regions. The train will depart from Jammu and stop at Udhampur, Vaishno Devi Katra, and then Srinagar.

ALSO READ: Delhi-Saharanpur Rail Route To Face 10-Hour Mega Block On August 24, Several Trains To Be Affected Check Full Schedule This train will depart from Jammu Tawi at 10:30 am and will arrive in Udhampur at 11:30 am, Katra at 12:10 pm, and Srinagar at 3:10 pm. On its return journey, it will depart from Srinagar at 4 pm and reach Katra at 6:55 pm. It will then reach Udhampur at 7:30 pm and Jammu at 8:40 pm.

The fares for the current Vande Bharat trains operating between Jammu and Srinagar range from Rs 855 to Rs 1780. As per the reports, the fares for the third Vande Bharat train are also expected to be similar. ALSO READ: Bihar Railways News: Patliputra-Purnia Court Special Train To Operate Till September 16; Check List Of Stations