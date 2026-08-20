Correspondent, Baghpat: Track replacement work will be carried out near the Mubarakpur gate on the Delhi-Saharanpur via Shamli railway line. This will result in a 10-hour rail block starting at 8 pm on August 24. The department has sought the railway's help to divert vehicles.

To increase the speed of electric trains running on the Delhi-Saharanpur via Shamli railway line, the department is continuously working on the tracks. In some places, gates are being removed, and in others, old tracks are being replaced. ALSO READ: Railways To Highways: Modi Cabinet Clears Five Major Infra Projects; Bihar, Odisha, Bengal And Tamil Nadu To Benefit Last month, work was also carried out to replace old tracks near Khekra station. On the night of August 24, a team of railway engineers will replace old tracks near the Mubarakpur railway crossing and perform other work. The railway line will be blocked from 10 pm to 6 am on August 25.

No trains will operate on the railway during this period, affecting crucial services. Trains will only resume operations after the blockade ends. The department has sought police assistance to prevent vehicles from travelling on this route. With police assistance, vehicles will be diverted and taken to other routes.

ALSO READ: Train Cancellations: Several MEMU Services Affected Till August 23 In West Bengal, Jharkhand; Check Full List In another news, the railways have decided to extend the frequency of the Itwari–Madhupur Special train. As per the officials, the decision was taken amid a significant surge in the passengers travelling to Baba Baidyanath Dham in Deoghar, Jharkhand. With the implementation of this decision, the train will now operate bi-weekly instead of weekly.

As per the railway officials, train number 08895, the Itwari–Madhupur Special train, will now make additional trips on August 18 and 25 in addition to its scheduled days. Similarly, in its journey, train number 08896, the Madhupur–Itwari Special train, will also make additional trips on August 19 and 26. The special train will now make a total of seven trips in both directions, increasing passengers' chances of securing confirmed berths.

The special train will stop at several important stations along its journey, including Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Itwari, Gondia, Dongargarh, Rajnandgaon, Durg, Raipur, Bhatapara, Bilaspur, Champa, Raigarh, Belpahar, and Brajrajnagar. The officials assured that adequate arrangements have been made for boarding and deboarding of passengers at all these stations.