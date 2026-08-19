The central government on Wednesday announced five major infrastructure projects to strengthen the rail and road networks across several states. In a press briefing, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnav stated that five significant and important decisions were made at the meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with a total cost of Rs 13,041 crore.

Of the five projects approved by the Modi cabinet, four are railway projects, and one is a highway project for border connectivity. About five projects Quadrilateralisation of Howrah-Chennai main route: In a bid to make the railway traffic smooth and fast on the Howrah and Chennai route, one of the most important railway routes of the country, a big decision has been taken to quadruple the railway line.

Cuttack to Paradip Rail Line: The Modi Cabinet has approved laying third and fourth railway lines between the two stations in Odisha to increase its capacity to handle more passengers as well as cargo. ALSO READ: 'PoK Residents Need Sympathy And Solidarity': India Weighs In Amid Brutal Crackdown On Demonstrations Over Basic Demands Two other railway projects: Two other important railway projects have also been given the green signal to further strengthen the rail network. The railway projects are planned on the PM-Gati Shakti National Master Plan with a focus on enhancing multi-modal connectivity and logistics efficiency through integrated planning and stakeholder consultations. Muzaffarpur-Nepal Border Highway Project: The fifth project is one of the most crucial projects for Bihar's development. It is related to road transport, under which a four-lane highway will be constructed on the Sonbarsa road from Muzaffarpur to the Nepal border via Sitamarhi in Bihar.

The upgradation of an 82.578 km length of the Muzaffarpur-Sitamarhi-Sonbarsa Section of NH-22 to four-lane is cleared at a total cost of Rs 3,590.73 crore. The project is significant as it is a key feeder corridor connecting the India-Nepal border at Sonbarsa with economic centres like Muzaffarpur at NH-27 (East-West Corridor).

ALSO READ: Congress President Kharge Slams Centre Over ‘Brazen Attack’ On Free Speech As It Tightens Takedown Rules On Social Media As per the Cabinet, the upgradation would significantly reduce congestion in densely populated areas of Muzaffarpur, Muksudpur, Runni Saidpur, Thumma, Dumra, Bhutahi, and Sonbarsa.