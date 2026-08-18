Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday accused the central government of launching its "most brazen and calculated attack" on free speech, claiming that the government sent 1.95 lakh blocking orders to social media firms between March and July 2026. Sharing an infographic, Kharge wrote on X, "The Modi govt has launched its most brazen and calculated attack on the democratic right of every Indian to speak, to question and to dissent. It's social media censorship, as condemnable as the lathicharge & pellet guns they used on our youth!"

According to Kharge, the Centre has issued approximately 195,000 blocking orders that had been issued in 5 months. "What we are seeing today is only the tip of the iceberg: 1.95 lakh blocking orders in just 5 months. One every 68 seconds. Not against criminals, but against students, young Indians who came out on the streets demanding accountability for their stolen futures and their rigged examinations. Bones were broken in broad daylight. And at the very same time, post by post and reel by reel, every single voice that supported them was being systematically erased from the internet by direct government order," Kharge added on X.

ALSO READ: Vande Mataram Row: Mallikarjun Kharge Sings Only Two Stanzas At Goa Event After Sonia Gandhi Controversy | WATCH He further accused ruling party supporters of online harassment and alleged that women were being doxxed and threatened with rape without legal consequences. "Any creator, any journalist, any ordinary citizen who posts something critical of this government today faces immediate takedowns, threatening FIR notices and coordinated intimidation.

Meanwhile, the ruling party's andhbhakts freely doxe women, issue rape threats and run organised harassment campaigns online without a single legal consequence, because no less than the PM follows many such trolls! Modi's govt slashed takedown time to 3 hours and automated censorship so completely that no human even reads the order before a voice is silenced," he added on X. Meanwhile, the Delhi police have told the Supreme Court that its personnel exercised.

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