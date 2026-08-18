Jagran Correspondent, Patna: In a major update for the passengers of Bihar, the Railways has decided to operate a special train between Patliputra and Purnia Court. As per the reports, train numbers 03216/03215, the Patliputra-Purnia Court-Patliputra Special train, will operate five days a week. The special train will pass through several stations, including Hajipur, Muzaffarpur, Samastipur, Khagaria, Mansi, Saharsa, and Banmankhi.

Train To Run Five Days A Week Train number 03216, a special train from Patliputra to Purnia Court, will operate five days a week, except Wednesdays and Saturdays. The officials stated that the special train will operate for a month between August 17 and September 16. The train will depart from Patliputra at 11 pm and arrive in Sonpur at 11:30 pm, Hajipur at 11:42 pm, Muzaffarpur at 00:55 the next day, and Samastipur at 2 am.

They further stated that the train will then reach Rusera Ghat at 2:35 am, Hasanpur Road at 2:55 am, Salauna at 3:12 am, Khagaria at 3:53 am, Mansi at 4:10 am, Simri Bakhtiyarpur at 5:00 am, and Saharsa at 5:55 am. The train will stop at Dauram Madhepura at 6:50 am, Murliganj at 7:18 am, and Banmankhi at 7:38 am before arriving at Purnia Court at 8:30 am.

ALSO READ: Train Cancellations: Several MEMU Services Affected Till August 23 In West Bengal, Jharkhand; Check Full List Check Full Schedule As per the advisory, train number 03215 from Purnea Court to Patliputra Special will run five days a week, except Thursdays and Sundays, between August 18 and September 17. The special train will depart Purnea Court at 9:10 am and arrive at Banmankhi at 9:35 am, Murliganj at 9:55 am, Dauram Madhepura at 10:15 am, and Saharsa at 11 am.

The train will then arrive at Simri Bakhtiyarpur at 11:51 am, Mansi at 12:58 pm, Khagaria at 1:12 pm, Salauna at 1:36 pm, Hasanpur Road at 1:50 pm, Rusera Ghat at 2:10 pm, and Samastipur at 2:50 pm. After stopping at Muzaffarpur at 3:50 pm, Hajipur at 4:45 pm, and Sonpur at 5 pm, the train will arrive at Pataliputra at 5:45 pm.