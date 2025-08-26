SpiceJet has reportedly placed an Army officer on the no-fly list for five years for allegedly assaulting airline staffers at Srinagar airport on July 26. While providing details, one of the officials stated that the officer has been declared "unruly", adding that he will not be able to fly on any of the SpiceJet domestic or international flights. A controversy erupted after the army officer allegedly assaulted the staffers after being asked to pay for the extra luggage. However, the officer claimed that he was also insulted and assaulted by the staffers, leading to the escalation.

“The passenger who hit the airline staff has been declared unruly, and it has been decided to put him on the airline’s no-fly list. He will not be able to fly in any of the SpiceJet domestic or international flights for five years,” one of the officials was quoted as saying by the Hindustan Times. Earlier on July 27, SpiceJet stated that the senior officer got aggressive after he was asked to pay for the extra luggage that he was carrying.

The airline also stated that the accused forcefully entered the aerobridge without even completing the boarding process. He got aggressive and assaulted the staffers after being escorted by a CISF official, SpiceJet informed. "When politely informed of the excess baggage and asked to pay the applicable charges, the passenger refused and forcefully entered the aerobridge without completing the boarding process - a clear violation of aviation security protocols. He was escorted back to the gate by a CISF official," SpiceJet said in a statement.