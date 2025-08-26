Noida Dowry Death: In a latest development in the Greater Noida Dowry murder case, an inflammable item was reportedly recovered from the victim Nikki Bhati’s room, raising questions about the direction of the investigation so far. The recovery of the substance has prompted speculation about whether Nikki set herself on fire.

The police are reportedly set to investigate other angles of the case, scanning CCTV footage and video that emerged after the initial investigation. According to official sources, quoted by News18, the police are currently looking into the videos that surfaced after the initial questioning and recording of statements. The timeline in the case is likely to be thoroughly revisited, report added.

The inflammable substance found in Nikki’s room, indicating that the case could be of self-immolation, has been sent for forensic testing. ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt Condemns ‘Invasion Of Privacy’ After Photos Of Her Under Construction Krishna Raj Bungalow Surface Online What Is Noida Dowry Death Case - Nikki Bhati was allegedly thrashed and set on fire by her husband, Vipin Bhati, and in-laws on August 21 for Rs 36 lakh dowry. According to a statement by the victim’s son, Nikki’s husband, Vipin Bhati, first poured an inflammable item on her, slapped and then set her ablaze.

- Nikki married Vipin in 2016 and was allegedly killed for dowry by her husband and in-laws on Thursday evening in Sirsa village of Greater Noida. - Two videos of the incident that occurred in Sirsa village, shot by Nikki’s sister Kanchan, who is also married in the same family, went viral. One of the videos showed a man and woman assaulting the woman and dragging her out of the house by her hair. The other showed the woman limping down the stairs after being set on fire.