The Assam Cabinet announced on Thursday that the state will temporarily stop issuing Aadhaar cards to adults (above 18), except for members of the Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, and tea garden communities. The decision was announced by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma after the cabinet meeting held in the afternoon.

He stated that the move comes as a precautionary measure to prevent illegal immigrants from obtaining Aadhaar, especially now that the state has achieved full Aadhaar coverage. While Assam’s overall Aadhaar saturation stands at 103 percent, Sarma noted that the coverage among Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and tea garden communities remains at 96 percent.

ALSO READ: Assam: Nijut Moina 2.0 Scheme To Assist Over 4 Lakh Girls In Education; How Much Money Will They Get In Graduation, PG? Details “We have taken this decision because, particularly in the last year, we are continuously apprehending Bangladeshis entering the country at the border. Yesterday, too, we pushed back seven of them. But we are not sure if we have been able to catch all of them. So we want to create a protection so that no one can enter Assam illegally and take an Aadhaar and live as Indian citizens. We want to completely close that door,” he said.

He stated that the Members of the SC, ST, and tea garden communities will be granted an extended window of one year to apply for and obtain Aadhaar cards. After this period ends, Aadhaar issuance for individuals above 18 will be permitted only in the 'rarest of rare cases,' and such approvals will require clearance from the Deputy Commissioners, based on reports from the district police and Foreigners’ Tribunals.

“If someone is left behind for whatever reason even after one year, they will have to apply to the relevant DC, and the DC will consult all stakeholders, like the Superintendent of Police, Foreigners Tribunal and will be able to give it in the rarest of rare cases,” he said.