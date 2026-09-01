The Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) have announced restrictions on the movement of certain categories of vehicles on five major flyovers and elevated corridors in the city, beginning September 4. The restrictions will cover the BGS (Sirsi Circle) flyover on Mysuru Road, the Peenya flyover, the Electronics City elevated motorway, the metro double-decker flyover between Silk Board and Ragigudda, and the Ballari Road (airport road) flyover between Sanjeevnagar Cross and Vidyashilp Junction.

While restrictions on the Sirsi Circle, Peenya, double-decker and airport road flyovers will come into force from September 4, those on the Electronics City elevated motorway will take effect from September 11. At the Sirsi Circle flyover, heavy goods vehicles will be prohibited at all times. Other goods and vehicles, including three-wheeler goods and autorickshaws, will be barred during peak hours from 7 am to 11 am and from 4 pm to 10 pm.

ALSO READ: Bus Stops, Metro Tracks, Constant Honking: How A New Study Uses Delhi's Real-Time Data To Map Noise Pollution On the Peenya flyover, passenger auto-rickshaws and three-wheeler goods autorickshaws will be prohibited round the clock. Heavy and medium goods vehicles will also face restrictions during the morning and evening peak hours. The Electronics City elevated motorway will see restrictions on all categories of goods vehicles, including heavy, medium and light, between 6 am and 10 pm. Two-wheelers, passenger auto-rickshaws and three-wheeler goods autorickshaws will be prohibited throughout the day. ALSO READ: Janmashtami Traffic Alert: Mathura, Vrindavan Roads To Face Restrictions From September 3; Check Affected Routes On the metro double-decker flyover between Silk Board and Ragigudda, heavy goods vehicles will be prohibited round the clock. Meanwhile, on the Ballari Road elevated corridor, two-wheelers and auto-rickshaws will be prohibited at all times. All categories of goods vehicles will be restricted from 6 am to 10 pm.