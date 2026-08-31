Ahead of Shri Krishna Janmashtami, Mathura and Vrindavan Police have announced extensive traffic restrictions and diversion plans to manage the expected influx of millions of devotees. Vehicle movement on several major roads will remain restricted from 8 am on September 3 to 9 am on September 5.

Roadways buses will operate through the Industrial Area and Jaigurudev via Goods Yard Road. Vehicle movement from Masani Square towards Janmabhoomi and Chowk Bazaar will be restricted, while vehicles will not be allowed to enter the Janmabhoomi area through Deeg Gate.

Heavy vehicles, roadways buses and tractors travelling towards Bhuteshwar from Govardhan Square and Mandi Square will also be diverted.

Traffic restrictions will be enforced at key points including:

Four-wheelers, tempos, e-rickshaws, two-wheelers, heavy vehicles and commercial vehicles will be restricted on several routes leading towards Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi. Devotees arriving by private vehicles will have to use designated parking areas.

Four-wheelers, commercial vehicles, tempos and e-rickshaws will also be prohibited from State Bank Square towards Bharatpur Gate.

Parking Arrangements For Devotees

Parking facilities have been arranged at multiple locations to accommodate vehicles arriving from different routes.

Vehicles coming from the Yamuna Expressway and Vrindavan will be parked at PMB Polytechnic School, a vacant plot in Jaisinghpura and in front of RK Jewellers.

Those arriving from Gokul Restaurant and the highway can park near the RSS organisation, ISBT bus stand and Ramlila Maidan, while the Railway Ground will be used for vehicles coming from Dhaulipyau.

Heavy Vehicles Banned In Vrindavan

Strict traffic restrictions will also remain in place in Vrindavan during Janmashtami. Heavy vehicles will be restricted at Chhatikara, Rukmini Vihar, Panigaon, Vrindavan Cut and Sau-Shaiya.

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Vehicles will not be permitted beyond the multi-level parking facility on the Chhatikara-Vrindavan road. Heavy vehicles and four-wheelers will also be restricted beyond Sau-Shaiya on the Mathura-Vrindavan route.

Multiple Parking Spots Designated

Devotees visiting Vrindavan can use designated parking facilities at ITI, Darukh, Mandi, Pawan Hans Helipad, MVDA, Pashupati, Paragliding and Shiva Dhaba.

SP Traffic Rajesh Kumar Tiwari said the diversion plan had been prepared to ensure smooth movement during Janmashtami and prevent inconvenience to devotees visiting the birthplace of Lord Krishna.