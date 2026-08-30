Sudhir Baisla, Faridabad: Traffic safety work on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway's (DME) Jaitpur-DND Junction elevated flyover is expected to be completed on Monday morning. A team from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast Delhi), Vineet Kumar, will inspect the site.

ALSO READ: Samruddhi Expressway Gas Leak: 24-Km Stretch Closed, Route Diversion Announced For Mumbai-Bound Traffic Faridabad-Ashram Lane Set To Reopen Soon Speaking to Jagran.com, NHAI officials said that the Faridabad-Ashram lane will reopen within the next day or two, targeting an opening before Janmashtami. Warning signboards posted on both sides of the flyover read, "Drive slowly, traffic is open for a trial".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the nine-kilometre elevated flyover, built at a cost of approximately Rs 1,881 crore, with 8.5 kilometres constructed on pillars. How Will It Benefit Commuters? Once open, thousands of drivers travelling from Faridabad to Dehradun, Meerut, Haridwar, Rishikesh, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Moradabad, and Haldwani can reach Ashram directly via the DME instead of going through inner Noida and Kalindi Kunj. From Ashram, commuters can connect directly to the Delhi-Meerut Expressway.

Safety Work Completed At DND Merge Point The DME elevated flyover was initially opened on a trial basis on August 21. However, the Delhi Police requested the NHAI to close the Faridabad-Ashram lane after identifying a traffic safety risk. Police noted that the merging point between the Ashram-Maharani Bagh flyover and the DME flyover near DND required stoppers, rumble strips, and safety indicators to prevent accidents.

ALSO READ: Yamuna Pushta Road To Get 10-Km Extension, Cut Travel Time To Jewar Airport, Noida Film City | Details According to NHAI, these safety standards have now been met. "The security arrangements at the merging point near DND are almost complete. A little work remains, which will be completed tonight. Safety vehicles and personnel will be removed on Monday morning. NHAI is taking daily progress reports. NHAI officials will inspect on Monday morning. Delhi Police officers may also be present. The Faridabad-Ashram lane will likely be reopened within the next day or two," Jagran.com quoted RK Pal, Safety Officer, NHAI, as saying.