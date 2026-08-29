Jagran Correspondent, Noida: Good news for commuters, as the Yamuna Pushta Elevated Road in Noida is set to be expanded, which will improve connectivity to the Yamuna Expressway, Noida International Airport in Jewar and Film City sector 16. The road will be extended from Sector 135 to Sector 150, bringing the distance to the airport down to less than 30 km and helping reduce traffic congestion on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway.

According to Jagran.com, work has begun on a plan to strengthen and expand the Yamuna Pushta Elevated Road, which runs parallel to the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway. Resurfacing work on the existing road has already begun. In the second phase, the road will be extended from Sector 135 to Sector 150, covering approximately 10 kilometres at an estimated cost of Rs 200 crore. The expansion of the Yamuna Pushta Elevated Road is expected to reduce traffic pressure on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway. A large portion of the traffic coming from Kalindi Kunj and Delhi will be able to reach the Yamuna Expressway directly through this road.

At present, the road is four lanes wide and approxiately 11.2 kilometres long. In the second phase, around 10 kilometres of road between Sector 135 and Sector 150 will be expanded. Travel to Jewar Airport to Become Easier In the future, this road could also become an important link road to Noida International Airport in Jewar. There are plans to connect it to the Yamuna Expressway through a rotary near Sector 150.

Following this connection, the distance from the road to Jewar Airport will be reduced to less than 30 kilometres. This is expected to make access not only to Noida International Airport but also to Film City easier. The Uttar Pradesh Irrigation Department has prepared the drawing, design and Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the road expansion and strengthening of the embankment and submitted them to the Noida Authority. The DPR includes three options. Further construction work will begin once one of these options is approved.

ALSO READ: Greater Noida Authority To Give Four Farmers 6% 'Abadi Plot', Seeks Objections On Land Compensation Scheme In 15 Days According to Authority officials, all three project options will soon be presented to the Authority’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) in consultation with officials from the Irrigation Department. Once one of the options receives approval, work on the road expansion will begin.

For this project, the Noida Authority will provide funds to the Irrigation Department, while the construction work will also be carried out by the Irrigation Department. Soil is being removed from potholes on the road, while grass and bushes growing along the roadside have also been cleared.