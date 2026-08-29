Jagran Correspondent, Greater Noida | There's good news for the farmers of Aimanabad village in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. The Greater Noida Authority has deemed four farmers in the notified area eligible for 6 per cent residential land (Abadi plot). These farmers, who have been demanding residential land for a long time, are now set to receive significant relief from the authority.

On the instructions of the Authority's CEO, NG Ravi Kumar, the OSD of the Land Records Department is determining eligibility for 6 per cent of the acquired land plots. In this regard, the documents of the farmers of Aimanabad village were thoroughly examined.

ALSO READ: 'No Loudspeakers, Gatherings Restricted': Noida, Greater Noida Under Curbs Ahead Of Festivals, NEET PG Exam Till Sept 4 Based on the records available with the authority and the land records dated January 28, 1991, a total of four farmers were found eligible. The eligible farmers include Ratan Lal, Narendra, Khemchand, and Dharam Singh. The land of these four farmers was acquired in the Greater Noida notified area, in exchange for which, according to the rules, they are to be given 6 per cent residential land.

What Is 6 Per Cent Land Scheme? The 6 per cent Greater Noida land for farmers refers to a land compensation scheme run by the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA). Under the scheme, farmers do not just get money for their land but also receive 6 per cent of the total acquired land area in the form of a developed residential plot (Abadi plot).

ALSO READ: YEIDA's Festive Gift: 2 New Residential Plot Schemes To Come Up Near Noida Airport Hopes Of Other Farmers Increased The OSD (Operation for Land Records) issued a public notice on August 27. The notice stated that any individual, organisation, or party with any objection to the eligibility of these four farmers may file their objection within the next 15 days. The objection must be submitted to the Land Records Department along with supporting evidence.

Authority officials said that if no objections are raised within 15 days, the process of allotting 6 per cent of the residential plots to these farmers will begin. This has brought joy to the farmers. The fulfilment of a long-pending demand has also raised hopes among other farmers.