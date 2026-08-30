A gas leak occurred from a GAIL pipeline near Takliwadi village in Gangapur taluka on the Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Expressway in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district. Traffic was suspended on a 24-kilometre stretch of the Samruddhi Expressway between Hadas Pimpalgaon and Maliwada on Saturday evening for safety reasons.

Vehicles have been diverted to the Dhule-Solapur highway. Meanwhile, GAIL experts have brought the situation under control by closing the pipeline valves. ALSO READ: Yamuna Pushta Road To Get 10-Km Extension, Cut Travel Time To Jewar Airport, Noida Film City | Details Officials said a gas leak was reported from a GAIL pipeline near Takliwadi in Gangapur taluka, along the Samruddhi Expressway, in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district around 5 pm on Saturday. Upon learning of the incident, the district administration immediately swung into action, alerting GAIL officials and taking precautionary measures.

Keeping safety in mind, fire fighting equipment was deployed at the spot and traffic on the 24 km long affected portion of the expressway was immediately diverted to another route. ALSO READ: Ganga Expressway Extended To Haridwar, Women Over 60 Get Free Lifetime UP Bus Travel: Yogi Cabinet Clears Key Proposals Route Diversion For Going To Mumbai District Collector Vinay Gowda GC issued a statement stating that traffic on the Samruddhi Expressway between Chainages 447 and 470 (Hadas Pimpalgaon and Maliwada) has been diverted to the Dhule-Solapur Highway as a precautionary measure. Vehicles headed for Mumbai will be required to exit at the Hadas Pimpalgaon interchange and take the Dhule-Solapur Highway, before returning to the Samruddhi Expressway at the Maliwada interchange.

Senior district administration and police officials are monitoring the situation and efforts are underway to restore normal traffic as soon as possible, officials said. (With inputs from news agency PTI)