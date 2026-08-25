Jagran Correspondent, Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday approved 24 key proposals related to infrastructure and women. total of 27 proposals were put forward in the Cabinet meeting, out of which only 24 were approved.

Among these 24 proposals, key decisions are lifetime free bus travel to women over 60 years of age and extension of the Ganga Expressway to Haridwar. Lokmata Ahilyabai Matrushakti Yojana Women over the age of 60 will be eligible for lifetime free travel on all Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) buses, benefiting over one crore women. Eligible women will be able to travel by presenting their voter ID or Aadhaar card. It's worth noting that the BJP made this promise in its manifesto.

Integrated Manufacturing and Logistics Cluster to be built in Sultanpur The cabinet meeting approved a proposal for infrastructure development to develop an industrial cluster along the Purvanchal Expressway. The IMLC will be developed in Sultanpur under the Industrial Corridor Plan, with an estimated cost of Rs 272.25 crore. The developer will be selected through a global bid. Ganga Expressway to be extended till Haridwar One of the most important decisions is the expansion of the Ganga Expressway to Haridwar. The current e-way connects Meerut with Prayagraj. An expansion from Meerut to Haridwar will boost connectivity between two important pilgrimage sites.

This extension, from Bijnor to Haridwar, will cost Rs 10,761 crore. This extension will create a fast and controlled expressway connection between the two Kumbh cities of Prayagraj and Haridwar.