A video making the rounds on social media shows Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and the Gandhi siblings sharing a frame at the wedding reception of NCP(SP) MP Supriya Sule’s daughter, Revati which is a rare moment of a more relaxed interaction between leaders from across the political divide.

The video captures a light-hearted exchange between the senior leaders and has since gone viral on social media. The interaction begins with PM Modi asking Priyanka Gandhi Vadra how she is doing. “How is Priyanka doing?" PM Modi can be heard asking in the clip. viral video on internet 🔥



a discussion between Congress President, Priyanka Gandhi Ji & PM Modi. pic.twitter.com/W7czgWUv6z — With Priyanka Gandhi (@FanPriyankaGV) August 12, 2026 “I am doing well, sir! How are you?" Priyanka, who is not visible in the video, replies. The Prime Minister then said, “I am just the same as always."

Responding to this, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, who was standing nearby, is heard saying: “Bhai saab, aap thoda badal gaye ho (Brother, you have changed a bit)," Kharge was heard telling Modi. He did not elaborate on the remark. ALSO READ: PM Modi Urges Indians To Hoist Tricolour In Every Home This Independence Day | Watch The Prime Minister appeared amused by Kharge’s quip. “Oh really?" he responded before both sides broke into laughter. Rahul Gandhi was also seen in the frame, smiling at the exchange between the two leaders. The brief exchange soon caught the attention of social media users, many of whom tried to read between the lines of Kharge’s remark. Some suggested that he may have been referring to Modi’s recent social media strategy, particularly his growing use of selfie-style Instagram videos to connect with Gen Z following student protests in Delhi.

Over the past two weeks, PM Modi has posted several reels on Instagram, mostly around midnight, in an apparent effort to connect with younger audiences. He has also asked his ministers to step up their engagement with Gen Z through short videos and reels.

ALSO READ: 'Narendra Naam Se Nafrat Ho Gayi Hai...': Silver Medalist Narender Berwal Shares Pakistani Boxer's Story With PM Modi The exchange took place as political leaders from across the spectrum gathered for the wedding reception of Supriya Sule’s daughter, Revati, at Sharad Pawar’s 6, Janpath residence in New Delhi. Another photograph from the reception, showing Modi and Sharad Pawar in what appeared to be an intense discussion, also drew attention, amid speculation over whether the NCP(SP) could be moving closer to the BJP.