Bhavnagar Hooch Tragedy: In the Bhavnagar hooch tragedy that claimed seven lives, the State Monitoring Cell (SMC) team has officially confirmed the severity of the incident. Preliminary investigations and blood reports of the victims and the deceased have revealed that the presence of methyl alcohol (methanol) in the spurious liquor was the primary cause of death.

Addressing a press conference at the Bhavnagar Superintendent of Police's office, Mayursinh Chavda stated that the racket has links extending to other states. Raees and Gautam have emerged as the key conspirators behind the plot. The two had previously established contact in Madhya Pradesh. Acting swiftly, the SMC team arrested the prime accused, Raees, from Ujjain.

The investigation revealed that an illegal factory for manufacturing this spurious liquor was operating out of the home of the other prime accused Gautam in Bhavnagar’s in Vartej village. Police raided Gautam's residence and seized a large consignment of the illicit liquor. Both prime accused, Raees and Narendrasinh Yadav (alias ‘Doctor') were well-versed in the scientific formula for producing spurious liquor and prepared it based on that knowledge.

Initial police interrogation revealed that the primary raw materials used to manufacture the spurious liquor were brought into Gujarat from other states via transport services routed through Ahmedabad. To completely dismantle this network, SMC teams are conducting intensive raids across several states, including Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, and Haryana. Furthermore, a thorough investigation is underway to determine the source of the bottles, caps, stickers, and other materials used to package the illicit liquor.

Case Registered Against 21 Individuals

Officials have clarified that the immediate priority for the police and the SMC team is to locate others who consumed this liquor and ensure they receive timely medical treatment.

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Given the gravity of the matter, the police have invoked the Prohibition Act along with several other serious legal provisions. Strict legal action will also be taken against any relatives of the accused who attempt to mislead the police or destroy evidence. So far, a case has been registered against a total of 21 individuals; of these, 13 - comprising suppliers of raw materials, manufacturers, and sellers, have been arrested and sent to jail.