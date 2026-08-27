Meanwhile, the results of some students were spoiled due to incorrectly recorded marks. The university conducted examinations for approximately 130,000 students, and the results of approximately 30,000 final-year BA students were released on Thursday, with approximately 79 per cent passing. Previously, approximately 25 per cent of students were declared failed due to errors by the examination agency.

Naidunia Correspondent, Bhopal| Serious irregularities have been discovered in the results of the UG and PG examinations of Barkatullah University (BU). Many students were declared absent and failed despite appearing for the exams.

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Revised Mark Sheets Issued

The university has received complaints from more than 20 students, and after investigating them, it has had to issue revised mark sheets. Officials said these problems arise due to the agency's lack of adequate resources.

Officials said action would be taken against the agency. Its one-year tender expires in two months, and it is also being considered for blacklisting in the upcoming tender.

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What University Said

"Approximately 20 students had complained; their revised mark sheets are being issued. Consideration is also being given to blacklisting the agency in the upcoming tender," said Prof Samar Singh, Registrar, BU.

Marks Wrongly Shown In Mark Sheets

Students complained that double-digit scores were recorded as single digits. Despite many students scoring over 90, they were assigned marks ranging from one to nine in the mark sheet. An investigation into the complaints revealed discrepancies in the data mapping by Infinity, the agency that compiled the results.