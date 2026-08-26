State Bureau, Patna: Political parties in Bihar have intensified their preparations for the eight seats in the Legislative Council, which fall vacant in November, in the Teachers' and Graduates' constituencies. The Election Commission of India is expected to issue a notification regarding the elections next month. After the assembly by-elections, the parties are looking at the elections for these Legislative Council seats as the first big test of the upcoming political equations.

Meanwhile, potential candidates, along with party organisational networks and influential leaders at the local level, are becoming increasingly active. Potential candidates are already working to strengthen their influence among teachers, educational institutions, graduates, and various professional organisations. It's worth noting that elections for teacher and graduate seats are different from general assembly elections. Here, organisation and personal contact play a crucial role among a limited but influential voter base. ALSO READ: Nepal Flood Puts 10 UP, Bihar Districts On High Alert: 3-Metre Waves Feared As Water To Enter India Tonight Many prospective candidates are actively holding regular meetings, social events, and addressing issues related to faculty and graduates. Party looking for strong faces Both the ruling coalition and opposition parties have begun brainstorming potential candidates. Political parties are looking for candidates who possess a strong personal influence in their constituency and have strong coordination with the party organisation.

In the teacher constituency, issues related to teachers' problems, service conditions, transfers, promotions, and salaries have long been at the center of electoral debate. Meanwhile, in the graduate constituency, issues related to employment, competitive exams, the education system, and youth will be prominent.

Meanwhile, potential candidates have begun contacting senior party leaders. Some contenders have been active in the region for a long time and are presenting themselves as strong contenders. Meanwhile, many leaders associated with political parties are busy strengthening their claims at the organisational level.

ALSO READ: BPSC Protest: Was 6-Year-Old Boy Arrested After Saying 'CM Samrat Choudhary Should Resign'? Bihar Police Clarifies Viral Claim Local network to play key role In these elections, direct contact with voter groups is considered more important than traditional booth-level electoral equations; hence prospective candidates are busy strengthening their networks among teachers' unions, employee organisations, educational institutions and graduate voters.

The results of the Assembly by-elections may also impact the strategy for the Council elections. Following the by-elections, parties are assessing the strengths and weaknesses of their organisations. Based on this, a region-wise strategy for the Legislative Council elections will be developed.