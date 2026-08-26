Bihar BPSC Protest : A video of a six-year-old 'Gen Alpha' boy voicing his support for job aspirants during a protest linked to the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) examinations in Patna has gone viral on social media. The video sparked a wave of rumours claiming that the minor had been "arrested" for participating in the protest.

However, bihar police have denied that the boy was arrested, saying he was taken to a police station "for his own safety" and later handed over to his mother, who works as a house help, reported PTI.

The boy, identified as Aditya, is a six-year-old slum-dwelling child who drew attention for his bold comments during the students' protest in Patna.

He was dressed in a T-shirt and denim trousers with a traditional 'tilak' on his forehead as he participated in Tuesday's protest over demands related to the BPSC examinations.

What did he say?

The six-year-old 'Gen Alpha' boy was voicing his support for job aspirants during a protest linked to the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) examinations in Patna.

"Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary should resign, and action should be taken against those who ordered the lathi charge," the boy said.

Patna, Bihar: A young boy grabbed attention during the ongoing student protest in Patna, where he raised slogans against the state government while demanding the cancellation of the 70th BPSC examination



(25.08) pic.twitter.com/el3MgDjA8N — IANS (@ians_india) August 26, 2026

“I want an answer on who ordered the action. Students’ heads got hit. He should resign. I want to ask SP who was behind the order. I will ask the same thing to DM as well. I want an answer," he said.

He also said that he was “exercising his rights as a citizen concerned about the future".