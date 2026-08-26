- Six-year-old boy Aditya supported BPSC protesters in Patna.
- Viral video sparked false rumors of his arrest by police.
- Police clarified boy was taken for safety, returned to mother.
Bihar BPSC Protest: A video of a six-year-old 'Gen Alpha' boy voicing his support for job aspirants during a protest linked to the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) examinations in Patna has gone viral on social media. The video sparked a wave of rumours claiming that the minor had been "arrested" for participating in the protest.
However, bihar police have denied that the boy was arrested, saying he was taken to a police station "for his own safety" and later handed over to his mother, who works as a house help, reported PTI.
The boy, identified as Aditya, is a six-year-old slum-dwelling child who drew attention for his bold comments during the students' protest in Patna.
He was dressed in a T-shirt and denim trousers with a traditional 'tilak' on his forehead as he participated in Tuesday's protest over demands related to the BPSC examinations.
What did he say?
The six-year-old 'Gen Alpha' boy was voicing his support for job aspirants during a protest linked to the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) examinations in Patna.
"Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary should resign, and action should be taken against those who ordered the lathi charge," the boy said.
Patna, Bihar: A young boy grabbed attention during the ongoing student protest in Patna, where he raised slogans against the state government while demanding the cancellation of the 70th BPSC examination— IANS (@ians_india) August 26, 2026
(25.08) pic.twitter.com/el3MgDjA8N
“I want an answer on who ordered the action. Students’ heads got hit. He should resign. I want to ask SP who was behind the order. I will ask the same thing to DM as well. I want an answer," he said.
He also said that he was “exercising his rights as a citizen concerned about the future".
Police said the child was not arrested and was kept at the police station only as a precautionary measure amid the tense situation at the protest site. An officer said the boy's mother and her daily-wager husband were also advised to be more careful with him.
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"We have also advised the mother and her daily-wager husband to be more careful with their child, who must not have been allowed to roam around when the area was beset with trouble," the officer said after handing the child over to his parents.
The clarification came amid reports on social media that the boy had been detained or arrested for taking part in the demonstration. Police, however, maintained that no such arrest had taken place.
The protest was organised by students and job aspirants preparing for the Teachers’ Recruitment Exams scheduled to be conducted by the BPSC next month. The protesters have announced a ‘Mukhyamantri Awas Gherao’ as part of their agitation.
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Several students and job aspirants clashed with police during a march towards the chief minister's residence on Tuesday. Police used water cannons and allegedly resorted to a lathi charge after protesters breached barricades and pelted stones at the police. Several people were detained, while some protesters and police personnel were injured.