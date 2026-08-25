Patna Student Protest: A major scuffle broke out between the Bihar police officials and the students on Tuesday during their foot march towards the residence of Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary over the alleged irregularities in the state-level exams. The students have demanded the cancellation of the 70th Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) examination, one of the most prestigious exams of the state, due to the alleged irregularities.

#WATCH | Patna, Bihar: Police and students come face to face as they march towards Raj Bhavan from Gandhi Maidan, demanding cancellation of the 70th BPSC examination. pic.twitter.com/n0LNfCtRqr — ANI (@ANI) August 25, 2026 Students Try To Breach Barricades The state police used mild force against the protesters after they refused to leave the sensitive zones and attempted to breach the barricades. However, the students have clarified that they will not stop the demonstration until the chief minister takes note of the matter. Apart from this, they also announced that a state-wide protest will be launched if their demands remain unaddressed. ALSO READ: Patna Traffic Alert: Several Roads Closed, Diversions In Place Due To Student March; Check Alternative Routes

What Are Their Demands? - The protesters have demanded to cancel the 70th BPSC exam, alleging irregularities

- They have also demanded a single-stage examination for TRE 4.0

- The students have also sought the removal of the negative marking system

- High-level probe into the alleged irregularities to ensure transparency

Opposition Extends Support Leader of Opposition in the Bihar assembly and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has extended his party's support to the students. "Who will object to their demands? The examinations should be held on time with transparency, and there should be no paper leaks," Yadav told the reporters. "There is anger in all sections. People are angry. Corruption is mounting. There is no economic justice," he added.

Apart from this, Congress' Sushil Kumar stated that the government did not send a delegation despite multiple efforts, adding that the students have been forced to launch a major protest. "Just imagine-had the government engaged in dialogue, this situation would not have arisen... We are heading towards the chief minister's residence; the chief minister should hold talks, and our delegation will go there for the discussion," Kumar was quoted as saying by the news agency ANI.

Here Are The Updates: - The state police used water cannons to disperse the crowd marching towards Raj Bhawan from Gandhi Maidan #WATCH | Patna, Bihar: Police detain students during their march towards Raj Bhavan from Gandhi Maidan, demanding cancellation of the 70th BPSC examination. pic.twitter.com/mH7tpOEmJK — ANI (@ANI) August 25, 2026 - Multiple protesting students got detained as they tried to march towards the CM residence despite placement of the barricades ALSO READ: CJP Announces March From India Gate To Delhi Police HQ On September 5; Here's Why