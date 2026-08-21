Bihar: Following intense criticism from the opposition and civil society over the use of AK-47s during student protests in Siwan in July, the Bihar Police has issued an advisory for the use of assault rifles. Under the new guidelines, weapons such as AK-47s, INSAS rifles, and Self-Loading Rifles (SLRs) will no longer be routinely used for crowd control. Instead, heavy weapons should be used as a last resort, only in critical situations where lives are in danger, NDTV reported.

ALSO READ: Delhi Police Tells SC It Used No 'Excessive, Illegal Force' During CJP Protests, Says Protesters Broke Barricades Police Action In Siwan Protests Sparks Row This development comes after a viral video showed a police constable firing an AK-47 during a protest against question paper leaks in July. Addressing the incident, the state government told the Supreme Court that the constable fired four rounds from the assault rifle after being trapped and surrounded by aggressive protesters. The state maintained that the shots were fired into the air and caused no injuries to any protesters.

Furthermore, the state government told the apex court that police exercised restraint during the protests and did not use disproportionate force against the protesters. Following widespread criticism, the government removed Siwan Superintendent of Police Puran Kumar Jha from his post and suspended the constable involved.

The CJP Protest The incident occurred during protests organised by the Cockroach Janta Party, demanding the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan as Union Education Minister over the NEET paper leak controversy. Following widespread protests, Pradhan resigned, after which the main agitation was called off.

RJD's March To Raj Bhavan And Tejashwi Yadav's Detention Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday led a protest march in Patna over police action during NEET paper leak protests, during which he was detained. ALSO READ: NEET Protests: SC Says States Can Withdraw FIRs Against Students; Clarifies What Refers To 'Criminal Antecedents' Speaking to news agency PTI while being put inside the police van, Yadav said that the opposition would continue its agitation. "We will continue our fight until justice is delivered to the students... We will keep the fight on. We are not afraid of jail... We will always raise our voice for the rights of the students, curb unemployment, stop paper leaks, and ensure transparency in examinations," he said. (With Inputs From PTI)