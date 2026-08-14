Jagran State Bureau, Patna | Bihar Governor and Chancellor Lt Gen (retd) Syed Ata Hasnain on Friday directed Vice Chancellors (VCs) to effectively operate anti-ragging and anti-bullying cells in all universities, saying university campuses should be safe and healthy. Universities must offer a positive educational environment to students, he added.

The Governor directed to open psychological counselling centres for students in every university. He asked the Vice Chancellors to maintain regular communication with the students and ensure better and quick resolution of their problems.

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Hasnain also said providing a fear-free environment to the students should be the priority of the university administration. Emphasis was also laid on keeping the anti-ragging and anti-bullying cells active and ensuring timely action on complaints.

The Governor directed to make available adequate number of books besides e-books in the libraries of the universities. He pressed to make libraries more useful and resource-rich for students' studies and research.

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He asked to ensure timely payment of salaries and pensions of teachers and employees. He also directed that priority be given to keeping the academic session regular and providing degrees to the students on time.

'Review Of Academic Activities Of Jai Prakash University

On Friday, a review meeting of the academic and administrative activities of Jai Prakash University, Chapra was held at Bihar Lok Bhawan. In the meeting, the Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof Paramendra Kumar Bajpai, provided information related to human resources, infrastructure, central library, study centers and research and development.