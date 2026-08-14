- By Dina Nath Sahani
- Fri, 14 Aug 2026 09:56 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
- Governor mandates active anti-ragging and anti-bullying cells.
- Psychological counselling centers to be opened in all universities.
- Emphasis on timely payments, regular sessions, improved libraries.
Jagran State Bureau, Patna | Bihar Governor and Chancellor Lt Gen (retd) Syed Ata Hasnain on Friday directed Vice Chancellors (VCs) to effectively operate anti-ragging and anti-bullying cells in all universities, saying university campuses should be safe and healthy. Universities must offer a positive educational environment to students, he added.
Counseling Centers To Be Opened In Every University For Students: Governor
The Governor directed to open psychological counselling centres for students in every university. He asked the Vice Chancellors to maintain regular communication with the students and ensure better and quick resolution of their problems.
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Hasnain also said providing a fear-free environment to the students should be the priority of the university administration. Emphasis was also laid on keeping the anti-ragging and anti-bullying cells active and ensuring timely action on complaints.
The Governor directed to make available adequate number of books besides e-books in the libraries of the universities. He pressed to make libraries more useful and resource-rich for students' studies and research.
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He asked to ensure timely payment of salaries and pensions of teachers and employees. He also directed that priority be given to keeping the academic session regular and providing degrees to the students on time.
'Review Of Academic Activities Of Jai Prakash University
On Friday, a review meeting of the academic and administrative activities of Jai Prakash University, Chapra was held at Bihar Lok Bhawan. In the meeting, the Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof Paramendra Kumar Bajpai, provided information related to human resources, infrastructure, central library, study centers and research and development.
Placement And Digital System
Various issues, including student placement, financial management, digital system and e-governance, were reviewed in the meeting. Along with better use of the Samarth Portal, appointment of Librarian, Assistant Librarian and Library Assistant was also discussed.
Along with promoting sports and cultural activities in the university, topics like NSS, NCC and Happiness Index were also brought up during the discussion.