In a significant overhaul, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced a new national team under party president Nitin Nabin, with a key change: the removal of Amit Malviya as IT Cell chief. Malviya held the post of National Convener/In-charge of the National Information and Technology Department of the BJP for nearly 11 years since his appointment in 2015. Malviya is succeeded by Deepak Mhaskey. Who is Deepak Mhaskey? Mhaskey is a senior political leader and digital strategist from Chhattisgarh. He has been serving as the state spokesperson for BJP Chhattisgarh. Mhaskey, a post-graduate in Chemistry, is also an Independent Director in Engineers India Limited since 2021, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Regarding social media and information, he has been the state in-charge of the BJP IT Cell in Chhattisgarh for the last 17 years. In his various roles, he has been heavily involved in the party's digital campaigns and outreach efforts across the state.

ALSO READ: BJP 3.0: Smriti Irani, Vasundhara Raje In Nitin Nabin's New Team; Deepak Mhaske Replaces Amit Malviya As IT Cell Chief He is also the Chairman of the Chhattisgarh Medical Services Corporation Limited (CGMSCL), under the Department of Health and Family Welfare, Government of Chhattisgarh. New leadership Among the most talked-about changes in the BJP leadership is the inclusion of Smriti Irani. She has been appointed as one of the national general secretaries. The new BJP team has strong representation of women, with 6 of 13 national vice-presidents being women.

A total of 5 women hold the roles of secretary and general secretary, with 2 from the Muslim community. The party has named Piyush Goyal as the national treasurer. As party vice presidents, the BJP has retained only Vasundhara Raje, Baijayant Jay Panda and Rekha Verma. Similarly, Vinod Tawade and Sunil Bansal are the only two national general secretaries retained by the BJP. ALSO READ: Shehzad Poonawalla Resigns From BJP; Says 'Certain Individuals' Forced Decision Sandeep Pathak, who quit the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) recently, has been named a national secretary. BJP's Lok Sabha MP Sambit Patra has been assigned the responsibility for coordinating the party’s organisational affairs in the Northeast.