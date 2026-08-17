BJP Reshuffle: Smriti Irani, Vasundhara Raje Make Comeback As Nitin Nabin Announces New Team Ahead Of Polls

BJP national president Nitin Nabin has announced the party’s new team, with Vasundhara Raje, Ram Madhav and Baijayant Panda among those named National Vice Presidents. Smriti Irani and Vinod Tawde have been appointed National General Secretaries, while Piyush Goyal has been named National Treasurer, ahead of key state polls.