BJP national president Nitin Nabin has announced the party’s new team, with Vasundhara Raje, Ram Madhav and Baijayant Panda among those named National Vice Presidents. Smriti Irani and Vinod Tawde have been appointed National General Secretaries, while Piyush Goyal has been named National Treasurer, ahead of key state polls.
BJP chief Nitin Nibin announces names of new office bearers.— ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2026
Vasundhara Raje Scindia, Tirath Singh Rawat, Ram Madhav, Baijyant Jay Panda, D Purandeshwari, Rekha Verma, Varshaben Narendrabhai Doshi, Bharti Pravin Pawar, Manpreet Singh Badal, Lal Singh Arya, M. Nagaraja, Tariq… pic.twitter.com/dnPE95CDVY
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