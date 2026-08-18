BJP Team Reshuffle: Ahead of the crucial assembly elections of 2027, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), under the leadership of party president Nitin Nabin, announced its new team on Monday. While several new faces were included in the list, Rajasthan's veteran leader Vasundhra Raje also retained the "National Vice President" post. With this latest decision, the top brass has tried to maintain a balance between the new leaders and veterans.

While Raje has been absent from active politics for over two years, her inclusion indicates that the saffron party still values leaders with strong command over the voters. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Raje thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nitin Nabin.

"I express my gratitude to the Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji and BJP National President Shri @NitinNabin Ji for providing me the opportunity to serve the organisation and the nation as the National Vice President of the Bharatiya Janata Party," Raje said.

How Influential Is Raje? Earlier in the 2023 assembly election, Raje was not announced as the chief ministerial candidate, and her campaign was limited to just over 50 seats. While the BJP managed to make a comeback by winning 115 of the total 200 seats, it was still five less than what the party had won in 2003, when Raje contested for the first time.

ALSO READ: 10 Women, 40% Deprived Classes, 6 Minority Leaders: BJP's New Power-Packed Team For Mission 2029 In a major setback for Raje, the saffron party announced Bhajan Lal Sharma as the new chief minister of Rajasthan. While the experts believed that Raje could get a major role in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, her campaign was just limited to a few seats. The saffron party suffered a massive loss by winning 14 of the 25 seats, 11 less than the 2019 polls.

Vasundhra Raje's Return The inclusion of Raje in the new team is likely to provide a boost to the BJP's attempt at promoting women leaders in the upcoming assembly polls. The assembly election in Rajasthan is scheduled to be conducted in 2028, just a few months ahead of the 2029 Lok Sabha polls.