Ahead of the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections and the 2029 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP on Monday announced a new team of 64 national office bearers. The fresh lineup reflects a strategic blend of seasoned administrators and organisational veterans along with younger leaders and women. In addition to geographic diversity, the party has prioritised social inclusion, with over 40 per cent of the team from deprived communities.

ALSO READ: BJP 3.0: Who Is Deepak Mhaskey, The New IT Cell Head Replacing Amit Malviya After 11 Years? Widespread Geographic Representation Across 23 States and UTs Geographically, the new appointments ensure widespread representation, drawing leaders from 23 states and Union Territories across the country. This balanced composition will enable the incoming national president's executive team to operate with a deep understanding of India's vast geographical landscape and regional nuances.

Special Focus On Northeast, Tribal, And SC Representation The party has placed a special focus on the Northeast, including three leaders from the region, one each from Tripura, Assam, and Nagaland. The dedicated North-East Coordination Cell will also continue to operate under the leadership of Sambit Patra.

Additionally, the committee includes four tribal representatives, one each from West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and the Northeast, two of whom are women. Three members from Scheduled Castes have also been included from Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Madhya Pradesh.

Representation Of Women And Diverse Communities Ten women leaders from across the country have been appointed to the new team, reflecting the organisation's strong commitment to female representation in senior roles. Additionally, the national office represents a diverse cross-section of society. Along with Hindu leaders, the team includes one Sikh member, two Christian members, one Muslim member, one Jain member, and one Parsi member. Governance And Administrative Experience In The New Team The new team brings together significant governance experience, including three former Chief Ministers, Vasundhara Raje, Tirath Singh Rawat, and Biplab Kumar Deb, alongside several former state presidents. ALSO READ: Smriti Irani’s Comeback Signals BJP’s Shift To Election Mode For UP: Why Is BJP Betting On 'TV's Favourite Bahu' Again? The team's administrative depth is supported by four leaders with previous experience in the Union Government and one sitting Union Minister. Additionally, 18 active public representatives from the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have been appointed to provide legislative experience, ground-level connection, and a focused perspective on various policies.

Academic And Professional Diversity The team features a diverse range of academic and professional backgrounds, including two professors, four practising doctors, PhD holders, engineers, chartered accountants, and lawyers.