As controversy erupted, the Bharatiya Janata Party president, Nitin Nabin, reprimanded three MPs for visiting former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar’s house to offer condolences for his death. The three BJP members, including Kamlajeet Sehrawat, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri and Yogender Chandolia, invited massive criticism after they visited Kumar’s house.

Nabin expressed his displeasure over the incident and criticised the three MPs. Kumar was serving a life sentence in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case connected to the assassination of then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. His prayer meeting is scheduled to be held in New Delhi on Saturday.

ALSO READ: Sajjan Kumar, Ex-Congress MP Serving Life Imprisonment In 1984 Sikh Riots Case, Dies At 80 The incident soon received massive criticism, particularly from BJP leader HS Phoolka, who is a prominent supporter of the victims of the Anti-Sikh riots of 1984. “Strongly condemn the visit of the three MPs to mass murderer Sajjan Kumar’s residence to offer condolences on his death,” Phoolka added.

According to Phoolka, the visit was objectionable, as BJP members have advocated for the victims of the Anti-Sikh riots. The party has supported victims’ families to ensure Kumar stayed in jail. “Sympathy should be reserved for victims and their families, many of whom live the horror of those days even till now. I call for the boycott of these three MPs,” Phoolka said.

‘Didn’t Visit As Party Persons’ When the Narendra Modi-led party was asked about the controversial visit of the three MPs, the saffron party maintained that the three members visited Kumar’s house in their personal capacity. “The three MPs went to the house of Sajjan Kumar in their personal capacity and not as party persons,” BJP spokesperson RP Singh said.

ALSO READ: ‘When Will We Get Justice?’: Victim Breaks Down After Sajjan Kumar’s Acquittal In 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots Case Sajjan Kumar’s Connection To The 1984 Riots Sajjan Kumar emerged as a Congress MP in 1980. Even after the 1984 riots, he was elected twice on Congress tickets, in 1991 and 2004. However, in 2010, Sajjan was charged with murder, rioting, criminal conspiracy, and inciting violence during the 1984 riots. Eyewitnesses asserted that he had given inflammatory speeches and provided rioters with Rs 100 and liquor.

Sajjan Kumar was sentenced to life imprisonment for his role in the 1984 riots. A Delhi court in 2025 convicted Kumar in a second case for instigating and participating in the murder of Jaswant Singh and his son, Tarundeep Singh, on November 1, 1984.