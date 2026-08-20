Sajjan Kumar Death News : Ex-Congress MP and convict in the 1984 Anti-Sikh riots case, Sajjan Kumar, passed away on Thursday. According to the hospital authorities, the 80-year-old leader was brought dead to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. He was serving a life sentence in Delhi's Tihar jail.

His son, Jag Parvesh Kumar, has reached Safdarjung Hospital after receiving reports of his death. The hospital has not yet clarified the cause of his death.

#WATCH | Delhi | Jag Parvesh Kumar (in a kurta), son of the late Congress leader and former MP Sajjan Kumar, arrives at Safdarjung Hospital pic.twitter.com/bb5KBMkqZd

In 2025, Sajjan Kumar was convicted in a murder case involving a Sikh father-son duo during the riots, with the court handing him life imprisonment.

Kumar was previously sentenced to life imprisonment by the Delhi High Court on December 17, 2018, in a case related to the killing of five Sikhs and the burning of a gurdwara during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.