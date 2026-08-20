Sajjan Kumar Death: Former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar died on Thursday at the age of 80 in Tihar Jail, New Delhi. He was brought dead to Safdarjung Hospital. Kumar, who started his political career as a councillor, became an MP in the national capital. He was one of the main faces of the anti-Sikh riots of 1984, following the killing of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Who Was Sajjan Kumar? Kumar was born on September 23, 1945. His father's name was Raghunath Singh. Kumar only had the opportunity to study until matriculation. Before entering politics, he worked in a bakery. Through a common friend, he came into contact with Sanjay Gandhi, son of Indira Gandhi.

Later, he was elected as a councillor of the Delhi Municipal Corporation in 1977. Kumar soon became the General Secretary of the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee. In 1980, he was elected as a Member of Parliament from the Outer Delhi constituency. This was his first major victory. He also won elections from the same constituency in 1991 and 2004, securing a seat in Parliament. In 2004, he received a record 8,55,543 votes. His hold in Outer Delhi was considered strong during pick of his political career.

ALSO READ: Sajjan Kumar, Ex-Congress MP Serving Life Imprisonment In 1984 Sikh Riots Case, Dies At 80 Anti-Sikh Riots Ruined His Political Career The 1984 anti-Sikh riots shattered Kumar's political career. Serious allegations were leveled against him for his role in the riots that erupted after Indira Gandhi's assassination. After a 34-year legal battle, the courts convicted him and sentenced him to life imprisonment. He resigned from the primary membership of the Congress party immediately after the Delhi High Court sentenced him in 2018. He has been incarcerated in Tihar Jail since December 31, 2018. In April 2026, he sought bail to visit his ailing wife, but the Supreme Court rejected his plea.

ALSO READ: Anti-Sikh Riots 1984: Ex-Congress MP Sajjan Kumar Acquitted In Janakpuri, Vikaspuri Violence Case What Was The Role Of Sajjan Kumar In The 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots? During the 1984 anti-Sikh riots in Delhi, Kumar was accused of inciting riots in areas such as Sultanpuri, Delhi Cantt, and Palam Colony. According to riot victims, while addressing a crowd gathered in Delhi on November 1, 1984, Kumar shouted, "Our mother has been killed, kill the Sardars."

Several witnesses claimed in their statements that Kumar personally identified the homes of Sikh families and incited the mob to attack them. There were also allegations that his supporters used voter lists to locate Sikh homes and shops. These homes and businesses centres were then vandalised and set on fire. Many Sikhs were dragged out of their homes and killed.

(With Jagran.com inputs)