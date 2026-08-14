The Delhi High Court on Friday received a bomb threat, a security scare that comes amid tightened security across the city a day before Independence Day. The threat was received through an email. The email was sent with the subject line ‘30 MB Blast at the Delhi High Court’. It also added that "the blast would occur at 2.11 pm".

According to Delhi High Court Bar Association (DHCBA) Joint Secretary Kunal Malhotra, the threat appeared to be fake. “All precautions have been taken, and necessary measures have been put in place,” he added. The email also threatened the Red Fort, Delhi Metro and trains arriving from Ambala, while making references to Khalistan and the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

Other locations that reportedly received bomb threats included Jamnagar House, Jhandewalan building, Saket office, District Magistrate's Office, Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) Terminal 3 and the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Office in Delhi Cantonment. Additionally, threats were issued against the Delhi Metro and trains bound for Ambala.

Security has been stepped up across Delhi and several parts of the country ahead of Independence Day celebrations on August 15. The heightened security comes as the national capital prepares for the celebrations at the Red Fort, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address the nation on the occasion.

Police officials have been placed at several parts of the city; scanning has been intensified at all entry and exit points to prevent any unexpected occurrences. Security teams are also maintaining a close vigil at public places and other areas expected to see increased footfall ahead of August 15.

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India is all set to celebrate its 80th Independence Day; the Red Fort is set to witness a historic first, with a strong emphasis on youth participation and strict adherence to protocol, the Ministry of Defence said.

On the annual occassion, Defence Secretary RK Singh explained, “This is the first time we are doing it with that sequence. The sequence is that he (Prime Minister Modi) arrives on the rampart, then the national song is played, and everybody keeps standing. Thereafter, he unfurls the flag and the national anthem is played."