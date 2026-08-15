The Lok Sabha Secretariat has sought a response from the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on two separate complaints alleging a "breach of privilege" over his remarks against Union Home Minister Amit Shah during the debate on the anti-paper leak bill.

The secretariat has asked the Congress leader to submit his response by August 28, news agency PTI reported. ALSO READ: 'PM Modi Doesn't Sleep, So-Called Chanakya Disappeared': Rahul Gandhi Slams Govt After All-Out Oppn Show In Parliament BJP MPs File Complaints Against Rahul Gandhi BJP MPs Anurag Thakur and Sanjay Jaiswal filed separate complaints alleging that the Leader of the Opposition used "unparliamentary" and "derogatory" language against the Home Minister during the debate on the Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026.

Jaiswal, the BJP's chief whip in the Lok Sabha, shared copies of the communication sent to Gandhi as well as his own complaint against the LoP, alleging that the Congress leader's remarks against Shah were "unparliamentary." In his complaint submitted to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on July 29, Jaiswal sought action under the Rules of Procedure.

The next day, Thakur filed a separate complaint accusing Gandhi of using "unparliamentary" and "derogatory" language and levelling serious allegations against the Home Minister during the debate without providing adequate advance notice under parliamentary rules, alleging a breach of privilege and contempt of the House.

Lok Sabha Secretariat Seeks Rahul Gandhi's Response In its communication to Rahul Gandhi, the Lok Sabha Secretariat stated that it was forwarding copies of the two complaints and requested him to submit his response by August 28 for the Speaker's consideration.

'Personal Attacks Cannot Be Permitted': Jaiswal In his notice, Jaiswal stated, "Strong criticism of government policy is a legitimate and necessary feature of a parliamentary democracy, but personal attacks and use of abusive, defamatory or unparliamentary language cannot be permitted during the proceedings of the House." He urged that if any expression is found to be unparliamentary, derogatory, or in violation of the rules and conventions of the House, it should be expunged from the records under Rule 380.

ALSO READ: 'Disappointed, Totally Frustrated': Rijiju After Amit Shah's Reply Offer Fails To Sway Oppn; Impasse Likely To Continue Jaiswal also demanded that the Speaker caution Rahul Gandhi to uphold the dignity, restraint, and decorum expected of an MP. (With Inputs From PTI And Jagran.com)