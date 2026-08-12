The impasse in Parliament is unlikely to end in the final days of the monsoon session as Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday slammed the Opposition for the disruption, saying that he was very "disappointed and totally frustrated."

"First time in my life, I am witnessing a situation where govt wants a debate in Parliament, but Opposition is running away," Rijiju added.

Questioning the Opposition's conduct, the BJP MP said, "It is difficult to imagine that in a democracy, the Opposition does not want a debate when the government is ready for it."

Rijiju's reaction came as Congress, which has been demanding answers from Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the alleged police brutality on student protesters on July 20, rejected the offer of discussion on the issue.

Amit Shah ready for discussion

Notably, the government has told the Opposition that it was ready to discuss the students' issue with an address by Amit Shah.

However, Congress rejected the offer, calling it a face-saver move as the Home Minister remained absent from the House for the entire monsoon session, which is set to end in a couple of days.

On Wednesday, Amit Shah wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla urging him to hold a discussion on the students' issue for as much time, in days or hours, as he wants after consultation with the Opposition. He added that he was ready to discuss all the issues and respond to every question of the Opposition parties.