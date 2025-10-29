Nilesh Rajak Murder: A BJP leader, Nilesh Rajak, was shot dead by two unidentified individuals in the Kymore police station area, Katni, Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday, prompting police to launch a probe into the murder. Soon after the news of the killing, the Katni BJP Pichda Morcha Mandal president, the father of one of the accused, ended his life by suicide. The accused's mother also attempted to kill herself by poisoning. Nilesh was involved in some contractual work with ACC and was associated with several social groups.

BJP MLA Meets Victim's Family BJP MLA Sanjay Pathak met investigating officials and assessed the situation after tension prevailed in the area. "Today, I met with the family of the late Nilesh (Neelu) Rajak ji and offered them words of comfort. It is difficult to express the family's pain in words; in this fight for justice, we all and our government stand firmly with the victims. The government of the Honorable Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav ji is steadfastly implementing a policy of zero tolerance towards crime. There will be such stringent action against Nilesh ji's culprits and those providing them protection that it will serve as an example in the times to come," Pathak said on X.

Nilesh was shot dead around 11:30 pm by two bike-borne assailants when he was riding a bike. "Police identified the accused as Akram and Prince Joseph. Joseph’s father died by suicide and his mother attempted poisoning. Heavy police deployment was made," said the official.

BREAKING: BJP & Bajrang Dal leader Neelu Rajak shot dead in broad daylight — by Akram Khan and Prince Joseph in Vijayraghavgarh, MP.



Neelu had opposed Akram and Prince's eve-teasing of schoolgirls. A month ago, Akram threatened to shoot him before police eyes.



The BJP leader… pic.twitter.com/W0xiI97OSS — Treeni (@TheTreeni) October 28, 2025 Superintendent of Police Abhinav Vishwakarma said, "In the Kymore police station area, a tragic incident occurred in front of the Kymore Rest House, where Nilesh Rajak was shot dead by two unidentified individuals." The police have promptly registered a case and are actively working to identify and arrest the suspects, he said, adding the suspects have been identified, and attempts to arrest them are ongoing.

"They will be detained soon, and strict action will be taken against them. As of now, the victim's post-mortem has not been completed; once it is, we will share information about how many bullets he endured," said Vishwakarma. The father of one of the identified accused, Prince, committed suicide by hanging himself, and his body is undergoing further legal procedures, he added. Meanwhile, the police have increased their presence to maintain law and order after the crime. "We are urging the victim's family to take legal action on this. As soon as we get their consent, we will initiate the post-mortem," the police official said. (With agencies inputs)