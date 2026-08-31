The Union Government on Monday deferred the Census operations in Manipur after Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a high-level review meeting in New Delhi to assess the current situation in the state.

The meeting was attended by Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh, Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, and other senior officials.

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Why Was The Exercise Deferred

The decision came after detailed discussions on demands raised by the people of Manipur to defer the Census exercise in the state until the National Register of Citizens (NRC) is implemented.

According to a statement from the Chief Minister's Secretariat, the meeting agreed to postpone the proposed exercise considering the feelings and aspirations of the people of Manipur.

CM Expresses Gratitude To Central Leadership And CSOs

Following the meeting, CM Singh expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and other central leaders for listening to the voices of the people and fulfilling their aspirations.