- Chandipura virus death toll in Gujarat reaches 28.
- 324 suspected cases reported across Gujarat and Rajasthan.
- Kutch district reports 8 suspected cases, one death.
Chandipura In Gujarat: Death toll due to Chandipura virus has climbed to 28 in Gujarat, according to state government data released on Thursday. Gujarat had recorded 22 deaths as of data shared on August 3. The recent outbreak’s fatality now equals the number of children who were affected by Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) and Chandipura Vesiculovirus (CHPV) infection at the time of 2024's major outbreak.
Gujarat, Rajasthan Districts Record 324 Suspected Case
Gujarat and some border areas of Rajasthan have also recorded 324 suspected cases. 42 children among these have CHPV infection.
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Official data indicates that the outbreak has resulted in 28 deaths among the 42 cases confirmed through lab testing. This means a case-fatality ratio of 66.7 per cent, meaning that around two-thirds of all laboratory-confirmed CHPV patients have died.
“Out of the total 324 suspected cases, test results of 314 samples have been received while test results of 10 samples are awaited,” Gujarat government noted.
Kutch Cases
As per the Kutch district administration, eight suspected cases have been reported in the district. "Out of these, laboratory reports of 7 cases have come back negative, while one patient has died during treatment. Currently, three patients are admitted to the hospital and are under medical treatment and supervision," the administration .
“As soon as the case of Chandipura virus was reported in the Anjar area, the necessary work was started by the District Epidemic Control System on an immediate basis,” the statement further said.
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“Under this operation, the teams of the Health Department have visited 883 houses so far, covering a total population of 3,480. House-to-house surveillance is being conducted in the affected area and surrounding areas; persons with suspicious symptoms are being examined, and necessary health guidance is being provided,” the statement added.