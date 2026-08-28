Chandipura In Gujarat: Death toll due to Chandipura virus has climbed to 28 in Gujarat, according to state government data released on Thursday. Gujarat had recorded 22 deaths as of data shared on August 3. The recent outbreak’s fatality now equals the number of children who were affected by Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) and Chandipura Vesiculovirus (CHPV) infection at the time of 2024's major outbreak.

Gujarat, Rajasthan Districts Record 324 Suspected Case

Gujarat and some border areas of Rajasthan have also recorded 324 suspected cases. 42 children among these have CHPV infection.

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Official data indicates that the outbreak has resulted in 28 deaths among the 42 cases confirmed through lab testing. This means a case-fatality ratio of 66.7 per cent, meaning that around two-thirds of all laboratory-confirmed CHPV patients have died.

“Out of the total 324 suspected cases, test results of 314 samples have been received while test results of 10 samples are awaited,” Gujarat government noted.

Kutch Cases

As per the Kutch district administration, eight suspected cases have been reported in the district. "Out of these, laboratory reports of 7 cases have come back negative, while one patient has died during treatment. Currently, three patients are admitted to the hospital and are under medical treatment and supervision," the administration .