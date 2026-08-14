The Supreme Court on Friday strongly reprimanded the Bar Council of India (BCI) for directives, later withdrawn by Chairperson Manan Kumar Mishra, that sought to block the enrollment of NALSAR University students who protested against the Chief Justice. SC Seeks Response From BCI A bench led by Chief Justice Surya Kant affirmed the right to peaceful protest and ordered that no punitive action be taken against students or faculty. The apex Court has also issued notice to the BCI seeking a response on a plea filed by NALSAR against two Circulars issued by BCI on Thursday that received a strong backlash.

The bench stated that if students want to protest lawfully, the BCI had no business to interfere. “BCI has nothing do with this. We are with you. Students have written a letter to me. It's a dialogue between students and me. Who are they to unnecessarily issue a circular? When I was in college, I was actively involved in student activities. Sometimes, even if they are saying the wrong thing, if they are lawfully raising their voice, it must be allowed”, CJI Kant said.

Supreme Court has issued notice to the Bar Council of India (BCI) seeking a response on a plea filed by NALSAR against two Circulars issued by BCI yesterday that received major backlash.



A bench led by CJI Surya Kant said that if students want to protest lawfully, the BCI had… — ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2026 ALSO READ: BCI Lifts Enrollment Ban On NALSAR 2026 Graduates Hours After Halt Decision: 'Inquiry Into CJI Convocation Campaign To Continue' What's The Matter? Notably, the BCI on Thursday withdrew its earlier direction that barred 2026 graduates of NALSAR University of Law, Hyderabad, from enrolling as advocates. The decision came just hours after the BCI instructed all State Bar Councils to halt enrollments for the batch until further notice. That initial directive was issued following reports that a section of graduating students objected to the university's proposal to invite Chief Justice of India Surya Kant as the chief guest for the university's convocation ceremony.

The campaign stemmed from remarks the CJI made during a Supreme Court hearing regarding alleged police action against protesters at Delhi's Jantar Mantar. "After detailed deliberation, the @barcouncilindia has modified its earlier directions concerning @NALSAR_Official. All 2026 passed-out students of NALSAR will now be entitled to seek enrolment with the State Bar Council of their choice. The factual inquiry will continue, and further action will follow on the basis of the report. No student shall be made to suffer without any fault on his or her part," the BCI said.