Congress on Thursday alleged that the Election Commission of India (ECI) officials have locked themselves inside their office and are not allowing its leaders to submit complaints regarding the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls in many states. Congress leader Kumari Selja, who reached the ECI office in Delhi along with other party leaders, alleged that they have been seeking an appointment with the EC officials for the last eight days, but have received no response yet.

Congress leaders including Selja, Pawan Khera and Uttarakhand Congress Chief Ganesh Godiyal reached the EC office to submit a memorandum over alleged irregularities in the SIR process in Uttarakhand. They said that over 8 lakh people are on the verge of getting their names removed from the electoral rolls, which includes thousands of eligible voters.

Calling the SIR process a "fraud", Kumari Selja alleged that young people in Uttarakhand have been marked as deceased and notices issued by the SEC have not reached the concerned persons. ALSO READ: CEO Uttarakhand Voter List 2003 Download Online: How To Check Your Name In Electoral Roll Of 2003 SIR "We have just come to the Election Commission. We wanted to submit a memorandum regarding the massive irregularities taking place in Uttarakhand under the guise of 'SIR', where the names of so many eligible voters are being struck off the electoral rolls. People are arbitrarily declared absent from their place of residence, and young individuals are falsely marked as deceased," Selja said.

#WATCH | Delhi: Congress MP Kumari Selja says, "We have just come to the Election Commission. We wanted to submit a memorandum regarding the massive irregularities taking place in Uttarakhand under the guise of 'SIR', where the names of so many eligible voters are being struck… https://t.co/707rKKFSi0 pic.twitter.com/4FBnl26yPV — ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2026 "Notices are ostensibly issued but never actually reach the recipients, and no action is being taken against those responsible for these malpractices. The way this government is functioning is appalling. What is truly disheartening is that the EC is failing to assert its authority and stand above the government's flawed policies. This government has no faith in the Constitution or constitutional institutions," she added.